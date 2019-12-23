4 Retail Stocks to Add Jingles to Your Christmas Carols

With Christmas just a couple of days away, bargain hunters have been hitting the shops and streets buying gifts for their loved ones. Now if an investor is in two minds regarding adding some merry spirit to their portfolio, we would like to make the work easier by presenting four Retail-Wholesale stocks that are likely to spread joy.



Retail Seems to be the Season’s Demand



A buoyant consumer environment marked by solid labor market, rise in disposable income and an uptick in consumer sentiment has instilled confidence in retailers about a decent holiday season. Although retail sales somewhat moderated in the month of November, retailers expect demand to pick up with Christmas around the corner.



No wonder the season, which accounts for a sizeable chunk of yearly revenues and profits, is a make or break time for retailers. Retail bellwethers are going extra mile to woo bargain hunters, through various means like early-hour store openings, smart promotional efforts and free shipping on online purchases.



Additionally, they are deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capacities, introducing brands, remodeling or refurbishing stores and expanding same-day delivery options to expedite the shopping process during the busiest part of the year. Retailers are even trying to absorb higher costs related to tariffs and keep consumers unaffected.



National Retail Federation envisions holiday retail sales to advance 3.8-4.2% this season (excluding automobiles, restaurants and gasoline). Online and other non-store sales are expected to grow 11-14%. Last year, holiday sales rose just 2.1%, per NRF. Data compiled by Deloitte indicates that holiday sales are projected to increase 4.5-5% between November 2019 and January 2020. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales are estimated to improve 14-18%.



Having said that we believe the sector offers lucrative opportunities for investors to make their holidays special. Here we have highlighted four Retail-Wholesale stocks with a favorable combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A or B.





4 Prominent Picks



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, a lifestyle retail chain, is a solid bet with a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of B. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average. The company, with a long-term earnings growth rate of 17%, has seen its shares surge 155.3% so far in the year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

We also suggest investing in Target Corporation TGT with a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.5% and a VGM Score of B. This general merchandise retailer has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average. The stock, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has soared 95.5% so far in 2019.

Another stock worth considering is RH RH, which has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.8%. This home furnishing retailer has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. The stock, which flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, has a VGM Score of B. Moreover, shares of the company have appreciated 84.3% year to date.

Investors can also count on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY, which operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.7% and a VGM Score of B. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average. Notably, shares of the company have climbed 65.7% year to date.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top tickers for the entirety of 2020?



These 10 are painstakingly hand-picked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. They are our primary picks to buy and hold. Start Your Access to the New Zacks Top 10 Stocks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.