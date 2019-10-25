4 Retail Stocks Likely to Stand Out This Earnings Season

The earnings season is underway and most companies in the Retail-Wholesale sector are yet to show their cards. Per the latest Zacks Earnings Outlook, the Retail-Wholesale sector is anticipated to witness top-line growth of 8.4% this reporting cycle, whereas the bottom line is expected to drop 0.5%. The earnings season has witnessed releases from 18.4% of the retail companies in the S&P 500 cohort.



The sector displays strength this reporting period, thanks to impressive growth strategies undertaken by the companies constituting the sector. Also, a strong jobs market (highlighted by the 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5% in September) is likely to have aided consumers’ buying capacity, which is a key driver for the consumer-driven retail space.



Well, companies in the retail sector are likely to have gained from their constant omnichannel initiatives, brand introduction, store expansion and remodeling, and efforts to enhance delivery services in the quarter. Additionally, companies’ efficient pricing actions along with marketing and loyalty programs are likely to have worked in favor. These endeavors have helped retailers keep pace with the evolving consumer environment and counter hurdles related to sluggish brick-and-mortar traffic.



However, costs associated with such efforts, combined with any SG&A deleverage, rising operating expenses and escalated labor costs might have weighed on the bottom line.



All said, let’s check out four retailers, which are likely to beat estimates this earnings season.



Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



4 Prominent Picks



RH RH is worth a bet with a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +2.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings is pegged at $2.21, suggesting growth of 27.7% from the prior-year quarter. This home furnishings retailer has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 20.2% in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You may also consider The Home Depot, Inc. HD, which has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings is pegged at $2.52, suggesting growth of 0.4% from the year-ago figure. This home improvement retailer has an average positive earnings surprise of 5.8% for the trailing four quarters.



The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE also deserves a mention. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +17.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings is pegged at $3.16, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 2.9%. This children's specialty apparel retailer has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a decent margin in the preceding two quarters.



Another worthwhile option is Dollar General Corporation DG, with a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.69%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings is pegged at $1.38, indicating an improvement of 9.5% from the year-ago period. This discount retailer has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 3.6% in the trailing four quarters.



