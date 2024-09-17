4 Retail Stocks to Buy Now as US Consumer Sentiment Rises

Cooling inflation and rising expectations of a potential interest rate cut have lifted U.S. consumer sentiment to its highest level in four months this September. The University of Michigan's preliminary report showed the sentiment index climbing to 69, up from 67.9 in August. This improvement even surpassed the market's estimate of 68.5, indicating a growing sense of optimism about the economy.



This boost in sentiment marks the second consecutive month of growth. Although inflation remains a concern, its recent moderation, along with lower gasoline prices, has increased consumers' purchasing power. This positive shift bodes well for the retail sector, suggesting that companies like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, Chewy, Inc. CHWY and Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK could experience higher sales as consumers feel more confident about spending.



In August, inflation reached its lowest level since February 2021, with the Consumer Price Index showing only a modest increase of 0.2% month over month. On a year-over-year basis, inflation rose by 2.5%, down from July's 2.9% growth, reflecting a steady cooling in price pressures. The sustained decrease in inflation has brought it closer to the Fed’s desirable target of 2%.



The Federal Reserve has been closely watching these trends. In response, market pundits anticipate a quarter-percentage-point cut in interest rates. This move could ease borrowing costs, supporting both consumer spending and business investment.



While some caution remains due to the upcoming November presidential election, the overall outlook is optimistic. As consumers enter the final quarter of the year, their increased confidence about financial situations is setting a positive tone for the retail sector heading into the holiday season.

Past-Year Stock Price Performance of ANF, SFM, CHWY & DECK



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4 Prominent Retail Stocks

Abercrombie & Fitch: Brand Visibility & Global Expansion

Abercrombie & Fitch stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. The introduction of innovative product lines meets specific customer needs and broadens the brand's appeal. Abercrombie & Fitch’s regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and the APAC (Asia-Pacific), provides a solid foundation for global expansion.



This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 13.1% and 63.4% from the year-ago period. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sprouts Farmers: Product Innovation & Competitive Pricing

Sprouts Farmers, operating in a highly fragmented grocery industry, is a compelling option. The company has adopted a multifaceted approach to expand its customer base and cater to evolving consumer preferences. Through product innovation, targeted marketing and competitive pricing, Sprouts Farmers ensures that its offerings resonate with its diverse customer base. The company’s commitment to offering fresh, natural and organic products aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier food options.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. SFM, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chewy: Autoship Growth & Veterinary Expansion

Chewy is a notable player in the online pet retail market. The company’s Autoship program, central to its revenue strategy, drives significant sales through its subscription-based model, focusing on essential consumables and healthcare products. Chewy’s premium product offerings and growth in Net Sales Per Active Customer reflect strong customer loyalty and repeat purchases. The expansion into veterinary services through new clinics enhances customer acquisition and retention. The growing Sponsored Ads business is on track to become a significant revenue stream.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chewy’s current fiscal sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.7% and 65.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.9%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deckers: Direct-to-Consumer & International Growth

Deckers also presents a solid investment opportunity. The company has shown robust growth through its strategic focus on expanding its brand presence and strengthening direct-to-consumer channels. This approach, along with a commitment to innovation in product development and a keen focus on international market expansion, has positioned the company for continued success. Deckers' commitment to elevating renowned brands like UGG and HOKA into global lifestyle icons enhances brand equity and market reach.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.5% and 8.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.2%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.