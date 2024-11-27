4 Retail Stocks to Buy as Consumer Confidence Continues to Rise

Key Takeaways

Sprouts Farmers Market, Deckers Outdoor, Chewy and Torrid Holdings are strong retail stocks to buy now.

Retail stocks may gain as US consumer confidence has grown for the past two months, hitting an 18-month high.

Register now to see our 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days report - free today!

U.S. consumer confidence — a key determinant of the economy’s health — improved in back-to-back months. According to the Conference Board, the Consumer Confidence Index surged to 111.7 in November 2024, following an upwardly revised reading of 109.6 in October. This uptick in confidence reflects growing consumer optimism about a decline in inflation and more robust hiring.



The improvement in consumer sentiment is an encouraging sign for retailers — Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Chewy, Inc. CHWY and Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV — who are poised to benefit from increased consumer spending activity. These companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing optimism that is likely to trigger higher demand.



Consumer confidence has now reached a 16-month high, with the victory of Donald Trump potentially being another contributing factor. Present Situation Index, which measures current business and labor market conditions, rose 4.8 points to 140.9, while the Expectations Index, which tracks consumers' short-term outlook on income, business, and labor conditions, jumped 0.4 points to 92.3.



With Americans more confident now, they are likely to make big-ticket purchases and spend more on goods and services, further fueling economic expansion. This, along with the Federal Reserve's proactive monetary policy, particularly lowering the benchmark borrowing rate, has also contributed to a favorable consumer environment.

Past-Year Stock Price Performance of SFM, DECK, CHWY & CURV



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4 Prominent Retail Stocks

Sprouts Farmers: Enhancing Reach in Natural & Organic Space

Sprouts Farmers’ emphasis on product innovation, technology and targeted marketing with everyday competitive pricing bodes well. The company has been steadily increasing its footprint in the natural and organic space, driven by strong demand in this segment. The introduction of unique and health-oriented products attracts a diverse customer base and drives sales growth. The company has also made substantial investments in e-commerce platforms, online ordering and delivery services to meet the increasing demand for convenience.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 12.2% and 29.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Deckers: HOKA's Success & UGG's Popularity Boost Portfolio

Deckers' emphasis on expanding its brand presence and enhancing direct-to-consumer channels has been instrumental in driving sales. Coupled with a strong commitment to product innovation and a strategic push into international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, DECK is well-positioned for sustained growth. By focusing on premium products and full-price offerings for flagship brands like HOKA and UGG, Deckers continues to execute a winning strategy in a highly competitive market.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.6% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.1%, on average.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Chewy: Autoship Growth & Veterinary Expansion

Chewy’s growing customer base and recurring revenue model provide a strong base for growth. The company has diversified its services, adding offerings like veterinary care and pharmacy, which enhances its prospects. Chewy’s efforts to improve profit margins, invest in technology and generate healthy free cash flow boost investor confidence. The Autoship program, which simplifies repeat purchases for customers, ensures a reliable income stream. Moreover, Chewy’s expansion into veterinary care not only fosters customer loyalty but also presents opportunities to attract new customers and embed them into its ecosystem.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chewy’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.8% and 65.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.9%, on average.

Torrid Holdings: Dominating the Plus-Size Fashion Market

Torrid has established itself as a leader in the plus-size fashion market by focusing on customer needs with an emphasis on comfort, fit and style. Its innovative approach helps attract younger audiences while maintaining loyalty among existing customers. The company enhances convenience through flexible fulfillment options like in-store pickups and direct shipping. Looking ahead, Torrid plans to balance its store portfolio by equally distributing locations between indoor malls and outdoor centers, positioning itself for greater accessibility and growth in the evolving retail landscape.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Torrid’s current financial-year EPS implies growth of 81.8% from the year-ago period. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.9%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.