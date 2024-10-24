4 Restaurant Stocks With Growth Potential as Sales Soar

The U.S. restaurant industry grew at a solid pace over the past two years despite major challenges from higher borrowing and raw material costs. Higher personal income has been one of the key reasons Americans have been spending lavishly on eating out.

The Commerce Department reported earlier this month that restaurant sales showed impressive growth in September, boosting overall retail sales.

Given the bright outlook, investing in restaurant stocks, such as Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, Brinker International, Inc. EAT,Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH and The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. STKS, which have seen positive earnings estimate revisions along with a favorable Zacks Rank, will be a prudent choice.

Restaurant Sales Soar in September

The Commerce Department reported last week that sales at U.S. bars and restaurants totaled $93.7 billion in September, increased a solid 5% from year-ago levels of $92.97 billion. For the nine months through September, restaurant sales totaled $855.4 billion.

Higher prices have been posing a challenge for restaurant owners as budget-conscious consumers look for value for money. Quick-service restaurants (QSRs), particularly those emphasizing value, have thus shown resilience in this challenging environment.

With budget-conscious consumers looking for affordable dining choices, the value-focused segments have become increasingly competitive. Brands are intensifying their promotional efforts and offering cost-saving deals to attract and keep customers.

Industry players are thus gaining from robust demand for value-oriented products and competitive pricing strategies. Several restaurants have been focusing on promotional campaigns, strategic alliances, and introducing new products to keep their customers engaged.

Fed Rate Cuts to Help Restaurant Stocks

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points last month after inflation showed a substantial decline for months. The Fed’s first interest rate cut since March 2020 comes after it hiked interest rates by 525 basis points to take it to a 23-year high in its bid to combat inflation.

With price pressures now easing, the restaurant industry is poised to benefit in the near term as lower borrowing rates will help both owners and consumers. Market participants are now expecting two more 25-basis-point rate cuts this year, which would further ease price pressures and boost the restaurant industry.

Top Restaurant Stock Picks

We have narrowed our search to five restaurant stocks that have solid growth potential for the rest of 2024 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high-quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior service.

Dutch Bros’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.4% over the past 90 days. BROS presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. primarily owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy brands. EAT took over Chili’s, Inc., a Texas corporation, in September 1983 and completed the acquisition of Maggiano’s in August 1995. Chili’s is a preeminent leader in the bar & grill category of casual dining. The brand has been functioning for the last 40 years.

Brinker International’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 15.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.3% over the past 90 days. EAT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. TXRH operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.

Texas Roadhouse’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 90 days. TXRH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. STKS also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The ONE Group Hospitality’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London.

The ONE Group Hospitality’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.9% over the past 90 days. STKS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

