4 Recent Signs That Nvidia Stock Remains on the Right Track

In this Motley Fool Live clip from "Semiconductor Revolution," recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributor Jose Najarro gives a short business report about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the recent announcements are encouraging for the company.

Jose Najarro: In early January, CES or the Consumer Electronics Show happened. Nvidia released a lot of consumer products, numerous new laptops. They showcased a lot of their technology in the autonomous market. They did release new graphics cards for gamers.

Technologically, nothing too crazy in my opinion. But the consumer market definitely is one of the driving forces for Nvidia as we saw, the gaming market for example, that alone is almost 50% of total revenue. On Jan. 11, they were named the best place to work by Glassdoor. I'm usually a fan of that I think, especially an innovative company. You want your talent to stay. You don't want talent leaving and going to other places. By having, I want to say, a great working environment, it makes sure that your retention rate on your employees stays high. Usually, that overall helps out with innovation.

Some other recent news, nothing crazy today. Pony.ai, which is like a robo-taxi start-up, announced that they were using Nvidia to be the brain of this autonomous robo-taxi. Again, nothing here is, in my opinion, crazy price jumping. This is a company that is just going to continue to grow over time.

Jose Najarro owns Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.