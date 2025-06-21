4 Reasons Young People Are Leaving Florida

Florida has been a top destination for years, but it’s become less and less appealing to the younger crowd. According to the Florida Chamber Foundation, 637,000 people moved to Florida in 2023. However, 511,000 people left the state in what’s considered the biggest drop in net migration in 10 years. The only state with a larger drop in net migration is California.

As per the report, roughly a quarter of those leaving the Sunshine State are between 20 and 29 years old. So, why are so many young people leaving Florida? Here are the top reasons.

Housing Affordability

Both rental prices and real estate have skyrocketed over the years. For younger people who might not have hit their stride as far as finances go, this is a huge contributing factor to them leaving.

“Rent used to be one of Florida’s biggest perks, but now it’s climbing faster than wages can keep up, especially in places like Tampa and Orlando,” said Jessica Robinson, a real estate professional and co-owner at Family Nest North Central Florida.

As per Florida Chamber Foundation data, the median individual income of those moving out is just $36,554. In comparison, the average 977-square-foot apartment goes for $1,986, according to RentCafe.

Home prices aren’t any better. According to Zillow, the average Florida home value is $386,556. This is down nearly 4% from last year, but it’s still a far cry from “affordable” — especially on a lower salary.

Overall Cost of Living

Housing makes up one part of Florida’s cost of living, but it’s not the only factor. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center ranks the Sunshine State as the 33rd most expensive state to live in, with an overall cost of living of 102 (against the national average of 100). In particular, groceries and housing are more expensive than the national average.

The cost of living does depend on location, of course. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the typical household in the Tampa metropolitan area spent $72,956 in 2022-2023. That’s significantly higher than the median individual income of those leaving — though splitting costs with a roommate or partner can cut costs.

Job Market

Florida’s unemployment rate is just 3.7%, but the job market doesn’t always appeal to younger people. Much of this depends on the industry, as well as wages.

“The biggest reason younger people leave is jobs. Different states have different opportunities,” said Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO and broker at Echo Fine Properties. “For example, I started my career in the home furnishings textile industry. For the most part, it was a New York-based industry. Board artists needed to work in a collaborative studio, and if you wanted that career, then Florida was not for you.”

Lichtenstein did note that some of this is changing as major companies from places like Chicago and New York City are moving to Florida. He also said that the state is “younger” than it was 25 years ago.

At the same time, a lack of diverse opportunities with reasonable wages is driving younger people out of the state.

“A lot of younger folks are heading to cities that offer more opportunity in tech or creative industries, which Florida just doesn’t support as well yet,” said Robinson.

Weather

Florida gets a lot of sunshine, but it also has hurricanes.

“There have been an increasing number of hurricanes and other extreme weather-related incidents in Florida these past few years, and that’s causing a lot of people to feel less comfortable or safe living there,” said Adam Hamilton, CEO of REI Hub.

Weather-related disasters have also had an impact on insurance costs, which have gone up throughout the state.

“Insurance rates are also sky-high, and when you’re a young adult trying to build a life, paying over $4,000 a year in homeowners insurance feels impossible,” said Robinson.

Things To Consider When Relocating

If you’re living in Florida and want to move, it’s important to make an informed decision. After all, every place has its pros and cons.

Here are a few things to consider when checking out other places to live:

Cost of housing

Typical wages for your industry and experience level

Insurance costs

Commute times to and from work

Overall job market

Weather and natural disasters

Overall cost of living

