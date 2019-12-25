4 Reasons You Should Be Excited to Live on a Budget

Do you dread the idea of living on a budget? Change your mindset by exploring all the reasons budgeting can be fun.Â

Many people look at budgeting as a necessary evil. It's something they dread doing and wish they could avoid. After all, who wants to sit down and find ways to cut spending -- especially since they usually involve limiting opportunities to buy fun stuff?

In reality, budgeting is something you should be excited about. You just need to change your mindset. Instead of looking at budgeting as something that is limiting, understand that making a budget is actually empowering and opens the door to future adventures.Â

It may not be easy to suddenly start seeing budgets in a new way. But here are four reasons why you should be excited to live on a budget which may just convince you that it really is a good thing after all.Â

1. Budgets enable spending without guilt or worry

Spending money on fun stuff should be fun. But if you're worried about how you're going to pay the credit card bills or are making purchases you aren't 100% sure you can afford, spending on things you enjoy can become a stressful experience.

If you have a budget, you'll know exactly how much money you have available to blow on new shoes, fishing gear, video games, manicures, or whatever your indulgence is.Â

You'll never have to wonder whether you can actually buy that awesome new outfit you've got your eye on or whether you'll be compromising your financial goals by buying a new gaming PC. You can just spend the money you have set aside for fun and enjoy your purchase with no qualms.Â

2. Budgets make it possible to save for cool stuff

One of the biggest reasons that people make a budget is so they ensure they have money to save. And the stuff you're saving for is usually pretty exciting.Â

You may be saving for retirement, for a home of your own, for a wedding, or for a big purchase you want to make. All of these things are really exciting. So instead of looking at budgeting as curtailing your enjoyment now, think of it as something that will make wonderful things possible later.

To remind yourself why you're cutting back, consider making a visual of what you're saving for. You could print out a picture of your dream house or of an old couple visiting the Eiffel Tower or whatever it is you're looking forward to in your future. Put it in your wallet right next to your credit cards so if you are ever tempted to blow your budget, you'll remember why you should be excited about sticking to it instead.Â Â

3. Your budget allows you to get the most value from your hard-earned money

Many people have made impulse purchases they regret, just because something caught their eye. When this happens, it's a huge waste of money -- which means it's a waste of the time you spent to earn it and a lost opportunity to use it for something you really value.

Making a budget means you can spend more purposefully. You can take the time to think about where you actually want your money to go and ensure that you don't squander the dollars you work so hard for.Â

4. Budgets can help you eliminate money fights if you share your finances with a partnerÂ

Fighting about money can seriously damage your relationship. Unfortunately, couples often disagree about spending or even hide spending from each other, as The Ascent's study on financial infidelity showed. You can eliminate many of your money fights if you sit down together, make a budget, and both stick to it.Â

Budgeting really can be a good thing

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons why you should be excited about making and living on a budget.Â

If you don't already have a budget, now is the time to make one. And if you're already following a budget, hopefully looking at all the benefits will make you more excited to stick to it.

