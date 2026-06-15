4 Reasons You Might Stop Getting Spousal Social Security Benefits After a Divorce and What to Do About It

Key Points

You must be married for at least 10 years to continue receiving spousal benefits after a divorce.

Remarriage will render you ineligible to claim a spousal benefit on your ex's record.

You must notify the Social Security Administration promptly of the divorce and any other relevant changes.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You expect financial changes when you're going through a divorce, but that doesn't mean you were prepared for your spousal Social Security benefits to suddenly stop. This is frustrating at best, and it could be a serious problem for you if you were counting on those benefits to pay your monthly bills.

Fixing the problem first requires understanding why it happened. Here are four reasons your spousal benefits may stop after you get a divorce, and what you can do to fix them.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. You weren't married for at least 10 years

To claim a spousal Social Security benefit, you must either be currently married or have been married to your ex for at least 10 years before divorcing. If you divorce before hitting the 10-year mark, you'll no longer be eligible to claim on your ex's work record.

You'll still be able to claim a retirement benefit on your own work record, though, assuming you're eligible for one. Contact the Social Security Administration if you're not sure or to learn how to apply.

2. You remarry

Remarriage renders you ineligible to claim a spousal Social Security benefit on your ex's work record. However, you'll become eligible to claim on your new spouse's work record if they're currently receiving retirement benefits.

Your ex's remarriage won't affect your ability to claim spousal benefits on their work record. You and their new spouse may both receive checks at the same time.

3. You fail to notify the Social Security Administration of key changes

Divorce often brings other meaningful changes that could affect your benefits, such as a name change, a new job, or a change in bank accounts. You need to keep the Social Security Administration in the loop about these changes, or there could be delays with your benefits.

Notify the Social Security Administration of these changes no later than the 10th day of the month after they occur. For example, if your divorce is finalized in June, you'll need to let the Social Security Administration know no later than July 10, 2026.

4. Your retirement benefit becomes worth more than your spousal benefit

The Social Security Administration automatically gives you the larger of your own retirement benefit or your spousal benefit. If your spousal benefit was only slightly larger than your retirement benefit, and you return to work after your divorce, it's possible that your retirement benefit could increase in the future, making it worth more than your spousal benefit.

In that case, the Social Security Administration may switch you to a retirement benefit. You can always reach out if you have questions about how much each of your benefits is worth or which one is worth more to you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.