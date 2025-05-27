4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

Florida attracted many people during the pandemic, as sunny skies and no state income tax were two of the decisive factors for many people. However, not everyone is happy with living in the Sunshine State. Some retirees end up regretting the move and feel like Florida has changed for the worse. Others are actively looking for ways to get out of Florida and set their roots elsewhere.

Consider This: Florida Alternatives: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Florida isn’t for everyone and these are some of the reasons you may regret moving there for retirement.

Skyrocketing Costs

When more people move to a state or a city, it’s always going to get more expensive. More people are looking at the same number of houses and that has caused properties to skyrocket in value. It’s harder to buy a home in Florida than it was before the pandemic and landlords have been raising their rents to capitalize on the higher prices.

However, it’s not just affecting people who are moving to Florida. Natives are also having challenges because higher property values have translated into higher property taxes. Condo and HOA fees have also been going up in the Sunshine State.

Trending Now: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest

The Humidity

Florida is a snowbird’s paradise. You can walk out in shorts in the middle of January while your friends in the north are dealing with frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. Florida offers some of the best weather during the winter months, but it becomes unbearable during the summer.

The humidity level in Florida is typically 75%, but it can rise up to 90% on some days. Combine high humidity with temperatures that regularly sit in the 90s and you’ll be sweating heavily within a minute of walking outside. Most Floridians do not go to the beach in the summer because it’s too hot.

The heat and humidity are especially dangerous for athletes who work outdoors. Runners, cyclists and others who go outside to exercise may be at a higher risk of strokes, dehydration and other medical conditions.

Risk of Floods

While floods can happen in any coastal state, this risk is more pronounced in Florida. It’s the most flood-prone state in the United States due to its flat terrain, frequent storms (including hurricanes) and high groundwater levels.

This setup has resulted in flood insurance premiums going through the roof and some insurers have decided that they will no longer offer flood insurance in the state. A bad flood can destroy many homes and that’s why most properties are on stilts.

Houses on stilts can be a big problem for retirees since they’ll have to walk up a flight of stairs just to enter and exit their homes. Since muscles and balance get weaker as people get older, stairs represent a greater risk of injury for retirees.

More Traffic

This disadvantage is more pronounced in cities like Miami and Orlando and people who navigate other high-traffic cities may not be scared away by this disadvantage. Cities in Florida have more traffic now due to the influx of people relocating to the state.

Some people go to Florida thinking that they will escape the heavy traffic that they have become used to in their current locations. However, the significant traffic and fewer available parking spots can make it more difficult to enjoy what Floridian cities have to offer.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.