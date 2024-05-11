4 Reasons You Don’t Want To Retire in North Carolina

From its mild weather to low housing prices and natural attractions, North Carolina has a lot to offer retirees. While the state has its perks, there are reasons you may want to reconsider retiring here and look elsewhere instead.

A reason people retire in North Carolina is the cost savings, but those savings depend on where you live, as some cities are much more expensive than others. Further, while it may not be as bad as Florida, there are hurricanes here, too.

If you want to retire in North Carolina, here are some reasons you may want to reconsider.

1. Natural Disasters

North Carolina may have nice weather, especially if you’re moving from up north, but there are hurricanes. There are also tornadoes and severe storms that sometimes occur, and homes in coastal areas are at risk of flooding.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, between 1980 and 2024, North Carolina experienced 116 billion-dollar disasters. ABC11 reported that the risk of severe flooding is also expected to get worse by 2050. Across the state, data shows that coastal areas will have the highest risk; however, counties with at least a 10% risk of a major flooding event cover most of the state.

2. Costs Aren’t as Low as You’d Think

The average North Carolina home value is $329,225, according to Zillow, but housing costs vary greatly depending on where you live. For example, the average home value in Raleigh is $442,852, while it’s only $252,763 in Winston-Salem.

In a blog post, Ellen Pitts, founder of Harmony Realty in North Carolina, noted that while housing is generally cheaper, food, healthcare, utilities and transportation costs are more expensive. The state does have an income tax, which could increase to 3.99% by 2026, Pitts noted. The state doesn’t tax social security, but it does tax retirement accounts, as well as public and private pensions.

3. Lack of Public Transportation

There’s public transportation, but depending on where you live, it may not be the greatest. According to PODS, there are bus systems, but you can’t get around very easily without a car. In Charlotte, the walk score is only 26, and the transit score (27) and bike score (31) aren’t very high either. On the other hand, Raleigh is considered very walkable. The city has a walk score of 83, a transit score of 71 and a bike score of 88.

4. Limited Access to Health Care in Rural Areas

North Carolina has several world-renowned hospitals with excellent health care, but if you live in a rural area, you may have to travel long distances for care. According to The University of North Carolina’s Rural Pharmacy Health Initiative, 38 out of 78 rural counties in North Carolina do not meet the recommended ratio of one primary care provider per 1,500 residents. Access to medical services may also be limited by geography, distance and economic challenges.

