4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Crocs (CROX) Stock Now

Crocs, Inc. CROX is an appropriate investment option as the Colorado-based company continues to gain from strong consumer demand across markets and channels. Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz have been the key growth drivers. The company is also poised to benefit from the focus on product innovation and marketing, investments in digital capabilities, and potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout. This led its top and bottom lines to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021.



Shares of Crocs have outperformed the industry and the overall Consumer Discretionary sector in the past year. Shares of this company have plunged 12.2% compared with the industry and the sector’s declines of 13.3% and 27.8%, respectively.



CROX’s earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up 0.8% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current financial year’s sales and earnings suggests growth of 48.6% and 22.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported numbers. The positive trend signifies bullish analyst sentiments and justifies the company’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, let’s delve into the factors that make Crocs a promising bet.

Solid Online Show

Crocs has been benefitting from its expanded digital and omnichannel capabilities. In fourth-quarter 2021, digital sales advanced 48% year over year and accounted for 40.3% of revenues. The metric also surged an impressive 122% from fourth-quarter 2019. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. Within digital, all regions witnessed double-digit increases from the year-ago period. Gains from strategic collaborations, influencer campaigns, and digital and social marketing efforts remained upsides.

Gains From HEYDUDE Buyout

The company’s recent acquisition of HEYDUDE, which sells light-weight, casual shoes and sandals for men, women and children, bodes well. With the acquisition, Crocs looks to add value to its fast-growing footwear business. This is the second high-growth, highly profitable brand added to the Crocs portfolio.



Crocs believes that HEYDUDE’s consumer-insight-driven casual, comfortable and light-weight products perfectly fit its existing portfolio. The acquisition is likely to diversify Crocs’ brand portfolio and add to its digital penetration, as HEYDUDE already has a strong online presence. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Crocs’ revenues, operating margins and earnings.



The company expects HEYDUDE to generate revenues of $700-$750 million, including the period prior to the closing of the acquisition. It expects HEYDUDE to deliver revenues of $620-$670 million on a reported basis, beginning Feb 17, 2022. Management expects the HEYDUDE brand to reach $1 billion in revenues by 2024.

Strong Demand, Brand Strength

Crocs has been gaining from solid consumer demand, as well as broad-based growth across all markets, channels and categories. Strength in Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz also bodes well. In 2021, Clog sales remained strong, representing 80% of total footwear revenues compared with 72% in 2020. The Classic Clog franchise witnessed triple-digit sales growth, while sandals’ sales advanced 30%, driven by strength in its personalizable Classic Slide and Classic Sandal.

Strong Projections

Management issued encouraging guidance for the first quarter and 2022. The company expects revenue growth (excluding HEYDUDE) of more than 20% for 2022. Adjusted earnings are envisioned to be $9.7-$10.25. For first-quarter 2022, revenues are projected to grow 31-37% to $605-$630 million, provided the HEYDUDE buyout completes by February 2022. Excluding the HEYDUDE acquisition, revenues are likely to be $520-$535 million, which reflects organic growth of 13-16%. In the prior-year quarter, it reported revenue growth of 64% to $460.1 million.

Bottom Line

Despite the ongoing industry-wide supply-chain disruptions, we are optimistic that Crocs’ growth plans, including strategic buyouts, solid demand and online strength, will help the stock sustain its stellar show. Topping it, a VGM Score of A and a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% raise optimism.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Delta Apparel DLA, Oxford Industries OXM and GIII Apparel GIII.



GIII Apparel presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 173.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII Apparel’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 34.2% and 416.7% from the year-ago period’s reported numbers, respectively.



Delta Apparel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.5% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delta Apparel's current financial year’s sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 11.9% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported numbers.



Oxford Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 96.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oxford Industries’ current financial year’s sales and earnings suggests growth of 51.9% and 523.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported numbers.

