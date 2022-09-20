4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL stands to gain from robust strength in its businesses, acquired assets, a solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy.



Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that might make investing in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) player a smart choice now.



Brisk Business: Carlisle benefits from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing market and high demand for energy-efficient building products. Also, strength in the company’s medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business in the United States have been driving its performance for a while. For the near term, price discipline, product innovation efforts and a strong backlog level bode well. For 2022, CSL anticipates revenues to grow more than 40% from the year-ago reported figure.



Accretive Acquisition: Carlisle’s buyout of MBTechnology (February 2022) strengthened its building products platform, boosting its energy-efficient solution offerings. Also, CSL’s Henry Company acquisition in September 2021 enhanced its product offerings for construction activities. CSL expects the buyout to boost its earnings by $1.50 per share in 2022. Acquisitions contributed 15.5% to revenue growth in second-quarter 2022.



Rewards to Shareholders a Boon: In the first six months of 2022, Carlisle paid out dividends of $56.7 million to its shareholders and repurchased shares worth $175 million. Also, CSL hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 39% to 75 cents in August 2022. While exiting the second quarter, it had $4.3 million worth of shares left under its share repurchase authorization.

Northbound Estimate Revision: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised 14.6% upward.

