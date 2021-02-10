4 Reasons to Stop Stalling and Invest Right Now

Image Source: Getty Images

1. You'll benefit from compound interest

If you invest $10,000 today into a large-cap stock fund that earns 8% on average each year, you would have $10,800 after a year. Over the next year, your account's original $10,000 will earn 8%, as will your $800 in earned interest from the first year. This is called compound interest and happens when the money you gained through earned interest also earns interest.

The more time your money is invested, the more interest accumulates and the more dramatic the effect that compounding has. Using these assumptions, if you never added another dollar to your original investment, in 10 years, you would have $21,589; in 20 years, $46,610; and in 30 years, $100,627.

The power of compound interest plus your annual rate of return would help your original contribution grow to more than 10 times as much in 30 years' time! This type of exponential growth can help you reach your goals faster.

2. You have time on your side

3. Timing a bottom is hard, and you may miss out on gains

4. You can contribute slowly over time

Coming up with a large lump sum for a particular goal is not always easy. Saving for something like retirement or college is more attainable if you can contribute smaller amounts over a long time, which will accumulate into a large amount of wealth in the future.

For example. If you add $8,000 to a retirement account starting at age 35 for 30 years, earning 8% each year on average, by the time you reach age 65, your accounts would be projected to grow to nearly $979,000! Investing this way will also let you capture different stock prices throughout different market cycles, which can lower your chances of buying everything you own at high prices.

