4 Reasons to Splurge on a Big Trip This Summer

Image source: Getty Images

Many people spent the summer of 2020 staying close to home. I was one of them. In fact, my husband and I had saved up for a fabulous trip to Alaska, and we were crushed when we realized it wouldn't be happening due to coronavirus-related concerns. Thankfully, we got our money back. And now, we're contemplating using it to get away this summer.

If you're thinking of taking a big trip this summer but aren't sure if it's the right move, here are four compelling arguments to move forward and take that leap.

1. You can afford it

Racking up any amount of debt in the course of traveling isn't a smart move. But if you have enough money in your savings account to pay for a trip, then it pays to treat yourself. Similarly, if your savings, coupled with your credit card reward points or miles, make it possible for you to travel affordably, then you shouldn't hesitate to book some plans provided you don't have health- or safety-related concerns.

2. You didn't travel last year

A lot of people skipped last year's summer vacation. If you didn't spend money on travel last year, it means that you may, conceivably, have a pile of cash at the ready to put toward a trip this year. Rather than blow that money on smaller indulgences that don't allow for the same experience and memories, you might as well use that money to travel. This also assumes that you're all set with emergency savings and don't have unhealthy debt that money could otherwise be used to pay off.

3. You have travel credits that are expiring

If your vacation plans were canceled last year, instead of a refund, you may have received a travel credit or voucher to apply to a future trip. But at this point, you may be coming up on that voucher or credit's expiration date since you may have only been given a year to use it up. If that's the case, then it pays to take a nice trip this summer, especially if you can redeem a voucher that can knock out a large chunk of your total expense.

4. It may work wonders for your mental health

Unfortunately, the pandemic took a toll on the personal finances of many people. But if you're doing well in that regard and can afford a big trip, getting away or seeing a place that's been on your bucket list for years could really end up being a good thing for your mental health and well-being. And after the hard year we've all had, that's important.

If you're going to splurge on a big trip this year, be strategic about the credit cards you use to book it. Choosing the right cards could leave you with a ton of rewards or cash back -- money you can then use to plan your next major getaway.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.