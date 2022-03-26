4 Reasons to Sign Up for YouTubeTV

When you work hard all day, sometimes you want nothing more than to come home and plunk yourself down in front of the TV to take a load off. And to that end, YouTubeTV might be a good choice.

Many of us are familiar with YouTube -- it's where you go to watch silly videos of a cat riding a dog on a skateboard. Well, YouTubeTV is a streaming service that allows you to watch live TV from over 85 channels. While it's certainly not the only streaming service out there, here are four reasons why it could pay to give it a try.

1. It's cheaper than cable

The cost of cable TV varies from market to market, and the amount you pay will depend on the specific package you choose. But often, people who maintain a cable package end up spending a lot of money for a variety of channels they rarely or never access. If you're trying to save money or shrink your monthly credit card bills, dumping cable and replacing it with YouTubeTV could be a smart choice. At a monthly cost of $64.99, you might easily slash your cable bill in half.

2. You get free cloud DVR storage

When you pay for cable, the cost of DVR isn't necessarily included in your base package. Rather, that's an add-on you'll often have to pay for. When you sign up for YouTubeTV, DVR is an included feature that allows you to rewind, fast forward, or pause your content.

3. You can share your account with ease

Some streaming services make it difficult for you to share your account with others. YouTubeTV allows you to share with family by giving you up to six accounts. Plus, you can stream on three separate devices at the same time.

4. You don't have to commit

When you sign up for cable, you sign a contract, and there may be penalties for trying to get out of it early. With YouTubeTV, you don't have to commit to a contract. If there's a month when you'll be traveling a lot, you can simply cancel your service and avoid getting charged for programming you won't be accessing. Similarly, if money gets tight, you can unload YouTubeTV temporarily and then sign up again once you have more wiggle room in your budget to pay for a streaming service.

Is there a downside to YouTubeTV?

Sure there is. First of all, it's more expensive than other popular streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max. But in exchange for that higher price point, you'll get access to more content, including live TV.

Another downside? You may not be able to follow your favorite local sports team. A lot of regional sports networks are unavailable through YouTubeTV.

Still, it's easy to argue that YouTubeTV offers good value and variety at a reasonable price. And if you're on the fence about signing up, you can get a seven-day free trial to check out the service and see if it's right for you.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.