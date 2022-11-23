4 Reasons to Shop at Target on Black Friday

Some people look forward to Black Friday as much as Thanksgiving. And if you've been diligently socking money away in your savings account to shop up a storm on Black Friday, you may be counting down the minutes until those deals start to hit.

Now there are a host of retailers that will no doubt be offering their share of Black Friday discounts. Costco, for example, commonly puts out a host of Black Friday specials, as do department stores and online giants like Amazon. But you may want to do your Black Friday shopping at none other than Target this year. Here's why.

1. You'll enjoy a host of deals

Because Target carries such a wide range of products, you're apt to find Black Friday deals on at least some of the things you need or want. Plus, if you're at a loss on what holiday gifts to get your loved ones, a simple walk through your local Target might serve as inspiration.

2. You can shop in stores or online

Some people can't handle the crowds that tend to emerge when Black Friday kicks off. Others might simply prefer not to rush out to the store the day after Thanksgiving. Although Target offers plenty of in-store deals on Black Friday, it also tends to offer its fair share of online deals. So you can load up on holiday buys without having to so much as change out of your pajamas.

3. You won't risk getting stuck with a bad price

You'll often find the best deals of the year on Black Friday -- but not always. And if you do your shopping at Target, that doesn't have to be a point of stress.

Any purchase you make at Target between now and Dec. 24 is eligible for a price match. So let's say you buy a given item at Target during its Black Friday sale for $39.99, and then a week later, its price drops to $29.99. All you need to do is provide proof of that purchase (such as your receipt), and Target will match that lower price.

Better yet, Target will even match some competitor prices on the items it carries. So if you buy something at Target on Black Friday for $39.99 and then see it elsewhere for $29.99, you might still be able to get refunded the difference.

4. You'll enjoy a generous returns window

Target will allow you to return most unopened items for a refund as long as you do so within 90 days. That gives you plenty of time to make up your mind about your Black Friday purchases -- and it also helps take the pressure off.

There are plenty of stores that will gladly take your money on Black Friday. But making Target your priority shopping destination that day (whether in person or online) could really work to your benefit. This isn't to say that Target should be the only place you shop on Black Friday. But you should seriously consider making it the first stop on your list.

