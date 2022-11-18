4 Reasons to Invest in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Right Now

Hercules Capital, Inc. HTGC is expected to continue to witness improvement in the top line, given the growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTGC’s current-year earnings has been revised 5.9% upward over the past 30 days. This reflects that analysts are optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth prospects. Hence, currently, HTGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Looking at its price performance, shares of the company have gained 0.5% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 2.9%.



Mentioned below are some key factors that make HTGC an attractive investment option now.



Earnings per Share (EPS) Strength: Hercules Capital has witnessed earnings growth of 2.5% over the last three to five years. Over the same period, the industry to which the stock belongs has declined 2.4%.



For 2022, the company’s earnings are projected to grow 10.9% For 2023, earnings are projected to increase 22.6%.



Revenue Growth: Hercules Capital’s total investment income has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% over the last three years (2019-2021). The uptrend continued in the first nine months of 2022.



Hercules Capital is a small participant in a market with huge growth prospects. In 2021, the company closed $2.6 billion in new debt and equity commitments. In the first nine months of 2022, it reported $2.48 billion in gross new debt and equity commitments. Thus, driven by the rise in demand for customized financing and a robust deal pipeline, total new commitments are expected to keep increasing, thereby positively impacting the top line.



HTGC is expected to deliver top-line growth of 11.5% for 2022 and 29% for 2023.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Hercules Capital’s current ROE is 12.47% compared with the industry average of 9.19%, reflecting the company’s better positioning than peers in efficiently using shareholders’ funds.



Efficient Capital Deployments: Hercules Capital’s capital deployment plan seems impressive. In order to maintain its RIC status, the company distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income. It announced a 2.9% hike in the quarterly distribution in October 2022, following a 6.1% hike in July, a 3.1% hike in October 2021 and a 3.2% hike in May 2019. Management plans to revisit its dividend policy at the end of every quarter and determine if any changes are required.



Thus, given a solid liquidity position, the company will likely be able to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space are Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN and Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN.



Gladstone Investment has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 21.5% for the current fiscal year over the past 30 days. Its share price has risen 12.8% over the last month. GAIN currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Main Street Capital also sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. For the current year, it has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 6.3% over the past 30 days. MAIN’s share price has increased 8.8% in the past month.

