4 Reasons to Buy Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Now

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is currently benefiting from digital transformation and operational efficiency, which have been enabling the company to cater to the continuously increasing demand for its services.

Increase in demand for healthcare staffing and investments in headcount and technology is positively impacting the company’s business. The recent acquisition of Selected strengthens Cross Country Healthcare’s education business.

Let’s look at some other factors that make CCRN an attractive pick:

Solid Rank: Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. In the case of CCRN, four estimates for 2022 have moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings has moved 83.7% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Cross Country Healthcare has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 29.2%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN’s 2022 earnings, $4.72 per share, reflects year-over-year growth of 54.3%. The stock has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 6.9%.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Gartner IT and Avis Budget CAR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Gartner’s shares have gained 10.6% in the past year. IT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner's current-year earnings has moved up 13.6% in the past 90 days.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.8% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.