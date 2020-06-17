4 Reasons to Buy Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Right Now

It seems to be a wise idea to add Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC stock to your portfolio amid the coronavirus crisis, given the strength in its fundamentals and solid prospects. Moreover, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities make it an attractive choice for investors.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021earnings remained unchanged. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Shares of Credit Acceptance have lost 7.8% in the past 12 months compared with the industry's 21.4% fall.

Factors That Make Credit Acceptance a Solid Pick

Earnings Growth: Over the past three to five years, Credit Acceptance has recorded earnings growth of 24.1% compared with the industry’s average of 11%. Though 2020 earnings are expected to slump 75.4%, the same is projected to grow at a rate of 125.8% in 2021.

Revenue Strength: Credit Acceptance has been witnessing steady revenue growth. The company’s top line has witnessed a six-year (2014-2019) CAGR of 15.5%. This uptick primarily resulted from the steady rise in dealer activities and finance charges. Despite the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, the top line is likely to grow on rise in demand for auto loans.

Notably, the company’s revenues are projected to grow at a rate of 0.8% and 0.5% in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Steady Capital Deployment: Credit Acceptance’s capital-deployment activities are impressive. In March 2020, the company authorized additional 3 million shares to be repurchased. As of Mar 31, 2020, it had 3.1 million shares left to be repurchased. Despite having a substantial debt burden, its high cash-flow generating business model and low capital expenditures are likely to help sustain share buybacks in the days to come.

Superior ROE: Credit Acceptance’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) highlights its growth potential. The company’s ROE of 30.52% compares favorably with the industry’s 13.91%, indicating that it is more efficient in using shareholder funds than its peers.

Other Stocks to Consider

