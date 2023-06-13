News & Insights

Technology

4 Reasons to Bet on Small-Caps ETFs

June 13, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Sanghamitra Saha for Zacks ->

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES): ETF Research Reports

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM): ETF Research Reports

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL): ETF Research Reports

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EES
SQLV
XSVM
AVSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.