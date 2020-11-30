4 Reasons to Bet on Portland General Electric (POR) Right Now

Portland General Electric Company POR steady capital investments are strengthening its existing infrastructure. Regular dividend payment, steady performance and emission reduction plans make a strong case for investment.



Let's focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Earnings Surprise

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 earnings per share is pegged at $1.58 and $2.62 respectively. The bottom-line estimates have increased 7.5% and 2.3%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Portland General Electric delivered a positive earnings surprise of 98.07%, on average, in the last four reported quarter.

Regular Investments & Emission Reduction

Portland General Electric makes continuous investments to upgrade and maintain the existing infrastructure for providing reliable services to the customer base. After investing $2.89 billion in the 2015-2019 time period, the company plans to invest $2.98 billion between 2020 and 2024. These planned expenditures were directed toward upgrades and replacement of generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure.



The company also, through its regular investment, is planning to lower greenhouse gas emission. It targets to achieve 80% greenhouse gas emission reduction from its operation in 2030 from 2010 levels and aims to achieve net zero emission from its electricity generation by 2040.

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The company’s total debt-to-capital ratio is 53.97 compared with its industry average of 57.14. This indicates that it is managing the business far more efficiently than peers in the same industry. Apart from $160 million debt due in 2021, the company does not have any long-term debt due till 2023.



Its times interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2020 was 2.2. The strong ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet debt obligations in the near future without any difficulties.

Dividend Yield

Steady performance enabled the company to pay dividend to its shareholders, and its board of directors also approved annual increase in dividend rates for the past consecutive nine years. The current annual dividend of the company is $1.56 per share, up from $1.05 in 2011.



Currently, it has a dividend yield of 3.83% compared with the industry’s 3.3%.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has gained 12.9% compared with the industry’s rally of 8.9%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the same space include PNM Resources PNM, Otter Tail Corporation OTTR and Pinnacle West Capital PNW, each currently holding a Zacks Rank #2.



PNM Resources, Otter Tail and Pinnacle West Capital delivered a positive earnings surprise of 9.3%, 9.9% and 27.2%, on average, in the last four quarters, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings for PNM Resources, Otter Tail, and Pinnacle West Capital has moved up 2.7%, 1.8%, and 7.5%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

