4 Reasons to Add WisdomTree (WT) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

WisdomTree, Inc. WT stock is a good investment option right now, supported by its earnings growth. Revenues are anticipated to keep improving in the near term. An increase in the well-diversified suite of financial product offerings will likely aid the company’s growth. Further, its substantial capital deployment activities are likely to enhance shareholder value.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WisdomTree's 2023 and 2024 earnings has been revised 16.7% and 17.1% upward, respectively, over the past 60 days. This shows that analysts are optimistic regarding the company’s growth prospects. WT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Over the past year, shares of the company have jumped 29.1% against the industry's fall of 0.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mentioned below are a few factors that make WT stock a rewarding investment pick now:

Earnings Growth: In the last three to five years, the company witnessed earnings per share growth of 3.8%. The uptrend is expected to continue in the near term. The company’s earnings are projected to rise 34.6% in 2023 and 17.9% in 2024.

WT has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and beat in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 6.88%.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree's net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% over the last three years (2020-2022) with the trend continuing in the first quarter of 2023. The improvement was backed by strong advisory fees and other income. Revenues are expected to grow 14.7% in 2023 and 11.5% in 2024.

Steady Capital Deployments: WisdomTree's capital deployments are sustainable on a solid liquidity position. The company pays quarterly dividends on a regular basis. On Apr 28, WT announced a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share.

In February 2022, WT announced an increase of $85.7 million under its stock repurchase program, authorizing it to repurchase up to $100 million through Apr 27, 2025. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company repurchased $3.4 million worth of shares and had $96.6 million left under the authorization. Such strategic moves enhance shareholders’ value and boost investors’ confidence in the stock.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's trailing 12-month ROE highlights its growth potential. The company's ROE of 12.79% compares favorably with 10.45% of the industry, underlining that it is more efficient in using shareholder funds than its peers.

Other Bank Stocks Worth a Look

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the banking space are BNP Paribas BNPQY and First Citizens BancShares FCNCA.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNP Paribas’ current-year earnings has been revised 15.3% upward over the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 9.1% in the past six months. Currently, BNPQY carries a Zacks Rank #2.

First Citizens BancShares sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Its earnings estimates for 2023 have been revised 67.2% upward over the past 60 days. In the past six months, FCNCA’s shares have rallied 66.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.