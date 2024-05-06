4 Reasons to Add Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock to Your Portfolio

Adding Wells Fargo & Company WFC stock to your portfolio seems to be a wise idea now. Supported by strong fundamentals, the company is well-poised for growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wells Fargo’s 2024 and 2025 earnings have been revised upward marginally over the past seven days, indicating that analysts are optimistic regarding its earnings growth potential. WFC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Over the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 45% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.8%.





Now, let’s discuss some of the important factors that make WFC stock worth a look.



Earnings Growth: Wells Fargo’s earnings have witnessed a rise of 17.86% over the past three to five years, higher than the industry's growth of 6.17%. While the company’s earnings are projected to decline 7.7% in 2024, it will likely rebound and grow 9.7% in 2025.



Solid Balance Sheet: The company has a strong liquidity position, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 126% as of the first quarter of 2024, which is above its regulatory minimum of 100%. Its liquid assets (including cash and due from banks, as well as interest-earning deposits with banks) totaled $269.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. As of the same date, short-term borrowings aggregated $109 billion, indicating that near-term debt repayments are manageable.



Capital Distribution: Wells Fargo has impressive capital deployment activities. Following the clearance of the 2023 stress test, the company increased its dividend by 16.7% to 35 cents per share in July 2023.



The company has a share repurchase program in place. Specifically, on Jul 25, 2023, the company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program worth $30 billion. In the first quarter of 2024, Wells Fargo repurchased 112.5 million shares for $6.1 billion. Management expects to buy back more of its common stock in 2024 compared with 2023.



Given its robust capital position and ample liquidity, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable and will boost investor confidence in the stock.



Expense Management Initiatives: WFC’s prudent expense management initiatives support its financials. Since third-quarter 2020, the company has been actively engaging in cost-cutting measures, including the streamlining of its organizational structure, closure of branches and reduction in headcount.



Non-interest expenses witnessed a negative CAGR of 1.1% over the last four years (ended 2023). The bank delivered gross expense savings aggregating $10 billion in the 2021-2023 period. It expects to continue with these efficiency initiatives in 2024. Such efforts support the company’s bottom-line growth.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the finance space are Northern Trust Corporation NTRS and UMB Financial Corporation UMBF, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NTRS’s 2024 earnings estimates have increased 7.4% in the past month. Shares of Northern Trust have gained 20.3% over the past six months.



UMBF’s 2024 earnings estimates have increased 14.4% over the past 30 days. Shares of UMB Financial have jumped 20.8% in the past six months.

