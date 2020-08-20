4 Reasons to Add Portland General Electric to Your Portfolio

Portland General Electric Company POR is benefiting from its focus on delivering safe, clean and reliable energy to customers. The company’s residential customers account for more than 50% of its retail revenues.



Nearly 81% of the utility’s electricity supply is generated from clean sources like natural gas, hydro, wind and solar power. It has a target set to exit coal-fired generation by 2030.



Let's focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings stands at $2.41 per share while the same for revenues is pegged at $2.13 billion, implying a respective improvement of 0.84% and 0.25% from the prior-year reported figures.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings stands at $2.61 per share while the same for revenues is pegged at $2.18 billion, implying a respective improvement of 8.30% and 2.34% from the prior-year reported figures.

Surprise History & Long-Term Earnings Growth

Portland General Electric’s trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 7.74%, on average.



Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently projected at 5.14%.

Capital Investment Plan

For the 2020-2024 period, the company expects to make investments of approximately $2,805 million. The capex will be aimed at updating and replacing the aging generation, transmission as well as distribution equipment. Portland General Electric’s objective is to build a smarter and resilient grid, which will assist it in providing reliable services to customers.



Moreover, the company’s major projects like PGE's Integrated Operations Center and the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility remain on track and within budget, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Dividend Yield

Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.67% compared with the industry’s 3.61%.

Price Movement

In the past five years, the stock has gained 14.2%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.5%.

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked utilities are American States Water Company AWR, Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP and Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG, all carrying the same Zacks Rank as Portland General Electric at present.



American States Water Company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.15%, on average, in the last four quarters.



Korea Electric Power has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has been steady in the past 60 days.



Essential Utilities has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.01%. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.67%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

