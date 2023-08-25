4 Reasons to Add Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Your Portfolio Now

Middlesex Water Company’s MSEX steady capital investment, customer additions and organic growth are boosting its performance.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pinned at $2.23, reflecting growth of 0.5% in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $172 million, suggesting an increase of 5.9% from the year-ago reported figures.

Long Dividend History & Dividend Yield

Courtesy of its steady performance, management has been able to increase dividends for 50 consecutive years. MSEX’s current annual dividend rate is $1.25 per share and its dividend yield is currently pegged at 1.58%.

Regular Investments

Middlesex Water makes consistent investments to upgrade and maintain existing infrastructure to provide reliable 24x7 services to its expanding customer base. The company plans to invest $266 million during the 2023-2025 time period to strengthen its water and wastewater infrastructure as well as provide services to customers in a safe, reliable and efficient manner.



Another water utility, American Water Works AWK, is also very active in upgrading its water and wastewater infrastructure as well as making regular investments. American Water has plans to invest $2.9 billion in 2023 and more over the next decade.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. Middlesex Water’s ROE is currently pegged at 9.23%, better than the industry average of 8.98%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, the stock has lost 2% compared with the industry’s decline of 38.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the same industry include American States Water AWR and SJW Group SJW, each currently holding a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



American States Water’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pinned at 6.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.4% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up by 0.33% in the past 60 days.



SJW Group reported a positive earnings surprise of 20.97% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up by 0.4% in the past 90 days.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.