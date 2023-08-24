4 Reasons to Add CurtissWright (CW) to Your Portfolio Now

CurtissWright Corp. CW is a multi-national company providing highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $9.07. This indicates an increase of 2.8% in the last 60 days.



The consensus estimate for CW’s 2024 EPS is pinned at $9.86, indicating growth of 3.8% in the last 60 days.



CurtissWright’s trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise is 4.08%.

Dividend History

This aerospace company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. CurtissWright paid 75 cents per share in 2022. It raised its dividend in May 2023, taking the quarterly figure to 20 cents, resulting in an annual payout of 80 cents per share.



The company increased its dividend four times in the past five years. CW’s current dividend yield is 0.39%, better than the industry’s average of 0.

Debt Position

The current ratio of CW was 2.11 as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with the industry’s 2.28. A ratio of more than 1 indicates that the stock has sufficient financial capability to pay its short-term debt obligations.



The debt-to-capital of CW is 35.5% as of Jun 30, 2023, showing an improvement from 39.98% registered by the S&P 500 group. It indicates that the company is using less debt than the S&P 500 group, which is a positive sign amid the rising interest environment.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. CW’s ROE is currently at 16.58%, better than the industry’s average of 6.9%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.

Price Performance

In the past six months, CW’s shares have gained 16.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%.



