4 Reasons to Add Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Your Portfolio

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO is gaining from the return of tourism to the Cayman Islands, and ongoing improvement in tourist activity will further drive earnings. Using Reverse Osmosis, one of the most advanced water purification technologies, to convert seawater to potable water at all water treatment plants boosts its performance.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong investment pick. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Projections & Long-Term Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.1% and 2.1% in the past 60 days.



The consensus mark for 2023 sales is pegged at $132.3 million, implying year-over-year growth of 40.5%.



Consolidated Water’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 8%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company utilizes funds to generate higher returns. Currently, the company’s ROE is 8.98%, higher than the sector’s average of 6.46%. This indicates that CWCO has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position & Liquidity

At the end of second-quarter 2023, CWCO’s total debt to capital was 0.2%, much better than the industry’s average of 48.2%.



The current ratio at the end of the second quarter was 3.72, much higher than the industry’s average of 0.92. The current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to easily meet its short-term debt obligations.

Dividend History

Consolidated Water has consistently paid dividends since 1997 and increased shareholders’ value. The company’s quarterly dividend is 8.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of 34 cents per share. Its current dividend yield is 1.5%.

Price Performance

In the past year, the CWCO stock has returned 63.3% against the industry’s 6.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are American Water Works ( AWK ), California Water Service Group CWT and Essential Utilities WTRG, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



AWK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.2% and dividend yield is 2.02%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $4.79, improving 0.4% in the past 60 days.



CWT’s current dividend yield is 1.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.85, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 4.5%.



WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6% and dividend yield is 3.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.86, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 5%.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.