4 Reasons to Add ACNB Corporation (ACNB) to Your Portfolio Now

ACNB Corporation ACNB appears to be an attractive pick right now, given its solid fundamentals and decent growth prospects.



The company has been witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions of late, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB’s 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 2.9%. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



So far this year, shares of ACNB have lost 16.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 23.7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nevertheless, given its fundamental strength and a solid Zacks Rank, the company’s price performance is expected to improve in the near term.



We have mentioned some factors below that make ACNB Corporation stock a solid pick now.



Earnings Growth: The company’s earnings witnessed growth of 6% in the last three to five years. The uptrend is expected to continue in the near term. In 2023, ACNB’s earnings are projected to increase by 1%.



Revenue Strength: ACNB Corporation’s revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% over the last four years (2018-2022), with the uptrend continuing in the first six months of 2023. The top line is expected to continue to grow in the near term, as can be seen from the projected sales growth rate of 7.1% for 2023.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): ACNB Corporation has an ROE of 15.78%, higher than the industry average of 13.78%. This shows that the company reinvests its cash more efficiently than its peers.



Favorable Valuation: The ACNB stock looks undervalued right now when compared with its peers. It has a price/cash flow ratio of 6.81, lower than the industry average of 6.98. Its price/earnings (F1) ratio of 7.97 compares favorably with the industry’s 10.02.



ACNB has a Value Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Other Key Picks

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the finance space are SEI Investments Company SEIC and Preferred Bank PFBC.



Preferred Bank’s current-year earnings estimates have been revised 6.3% upward over the past 60 days. PFBC’s shares have gained 15.3% over the past three months. PFBC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for SEIC’s current-year earnings has been revised 2.9% upward over the past 60 days. Over the past three months, SEIC’s share price has increased 3.9%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

