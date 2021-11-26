4 Reasons Medicare Might Cost More Than Expected in 2022

If you rely on Medicare for health coverage, you're in good company. But here's something that's far from good -- you could be in line for some hefty costs come 2022. Here are a few reasons why you may be looking at spending more money on healthcare next year.

1. Part B premium costs are rising

Though Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is available at no cost to most enrollees, there's a premium associated with Part B that changes from year to year. This year, that standard premium costs $148.50 a month. Next year, it's rising to $170.10. That's an increase of nearly $30 -- one that will eat heavily into seniors' expected Social Security raise.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Your prescriptions may be getting pushed into a higher tier

All Medicare Part D drug plans have a formulary that groups medications by tiers. The higher a tier your prescriptions fall into, the more they'll cost you.

Even if you've kept the same Part D plan for 2022 as you have currently, plan formularies can change from one year to the next. And if you didn't read your plan's change notice carefully, you could be in line for some sticker shock once the new year rolls around.

3. You may be subject to an IRMAA

Next year, $170.10 will represent the standard Medicare Part B premium. But some seniors will pay a lot more money than that for coverage in the form of an IRMAA, or Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount.

Whether you'll face an IRMAA in 2022 will depend on what your income looked like in 2020. If you're single and earned more than $91,000 last year, you'll pay more for Part B. The same holds true if you're married and had a 2020 income above $182,000.

Incidentally, IRMAAs apply to Part D drug plans, too. You may be forced to pay extra on top of your plan's standard premiums if your earnings are high enough.

4. Part B deductibles are going up

It's not just Medicare Part B premiums that are rising. Deductibles are increasing as well. Right now, the annual Part B deductible is $203. Come next year, it will amount to $233.

Gear up for rising costs

Medicare costs can rise from year to year, making healthcare a tricky thing to budget for during your senior years. If you're already retired and fear you'll struggle to keep up with your costs, you may need to look at cutting back on other less essential expenses or taking a part-time job.

If you're still working, you have a prime opportunity to prepare for higher-than-expected Medicare costs. For one thing, you could always pad your IRA or 401(k) plan so there's more money in there to cover whatever needs of yours arise during retirement.

And if you're enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, you can sock money away in a health savings account. HSA funds never expire, so you can carry that money into retirement and use it to pay your Medicare premiums, deductibles, and whatever other medical expenses arise.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.