4 Reasons Investors Shouldn't Sell Amazon Stock Due to the FTC's Antitrust Lawsuit

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have come under pressure over the past month, as the company is facing a looming risk due to an antitrust lawsuit filed recently by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The danger is that it may lead to a possible breakup of Amazon in order to improve the playing field for other competitors.

While investors should not ignore the lawsuit's risks, here are four reasons why it's not a reason to sell your shares of the tech giant -- and why now may be even a good time to buy.

1. Antitrust litigation can take years

As with any litigation, antitrust cases can take a considerable amount of time. Computer company IBM, for instance, was involved in a case that took 13 years. Although it may not take that long for this case to play out, it's an example of how long the process can take.

The FTC made multiple attempts in recent years to break up Meta Platforms, which owns popular social media apps Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. And there's no certainty that will happen anytime soon, either.

Selling a stock due to the fear of a potential breakup can mean missing out on years of growth and strong returns. It represents an opportunity cost for investors if they place money in less-optimal growth investments than Amazon.

And with gains of more than 740% over the past decade, this has been one heck of a solid investment. With e-commerce still growing in size, Amazon may continue to deliver impressive gains in the future.

2. A split-up could actually be a good thing for investors

Amazon is worth $1.3 trillion right now, but a case could be made that if it had to sell off assets, the combined businesses could be worth more than its current valuation.

Over the years, Amazon has evolved and diversified with its acquisition of Whole Foods, as well as the expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has been a key part of the company's growth. The company has also been showing an increasing interest in healthcare, which may be an underrated opportunity for it in the long run.

While not all of these business may be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect AWS and Amazon's core e-commerce business to reach those valuations. Plus, investors often pay a premium for fast-growing operations. AWS has generated revenue growth of 14% through the first half of this year, but with more opportunities in artificial intelligence, it could accelerate in the future, and it could be a popular business to invest in if it were separate from Amazon.

3. Strong financial resources give it the ability to weather the storm

Legal battles come with the territory of being a large company. And antitrust cases can be an unfortunate consequence of a company simply becoming big and successful. But that doesn't mean every antitrust case will destroy a company. Whether it's Amazon or any other company, these businesses have large legal teams devoted to fighting off litigation.

As of June 30, Amazon had approximately $64 billion in cash and marketable securities on its books. This isn't a company that would come ill equipped to a battle with regulators. It would be premature, to say the least, for investors to throw in the towel and assume Amazon is doomed.

For example, although it lost its antitrust case over 20 years ago, Microsoft managed to stay intact as it ended up reaching a settlement with regulators. It could be a similar situation for Amazon. And with deep pockets, the company could easily weather the storm.

4. It has been mitigating some of the risk by working with Shopify, a competitor

Amazon has been playing nice with one of its key competitors recently, which could bode well for the business in proving that it isn't looking to squash the competition.

In August, e-commerce company Shopify announced that its merchants would be able to use Buy with Prime, a feature that gives Amazon customers access to benefits they would normally enjoy only on the company's website, including free delivery. It marked the first time that Amazon allowed the benefits to be available outside its site.

While the merchants will need to use Amazon's fulfillment network, it's a sign that the tech giant is willing to work with competitors. By playing nice, not only could such a deal help Amazon grow its fulfillment business, but the relationship also shows regulators that it is willing to coexist with rivals. This could weaken the antitrust case against the company.

Should you buy Amazon's stock?

Since 2021, shares of Amazon declined by more than 20%. Pandemic-fueled spending has slowed down, and the tech company found itself cutting back on expenses after it overestimated near-term growth opportunities.

But now, at a more modest valuation, the stock could make for a good buy. If you're a long-term investor, Amazon can be an exceptional investment to hang on to for years. Even if the company breaks up, it may not be bad news for investors.

Ultimately, investors should consider any opportunity to buy Amazon's stock at a discount, as this is a phenomenal business to hold in your portfolio for the long haul.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.