4 Reasons To Invest in Nvidia Right Now

Nvidia recently hit a $4 trillion market value, a feat that highlights the massive confidence investors have in the company right now. According to The New York Times, Nvidia became the first public firm worldwide to reach this milestone, firmly establishing itself as a frontrunner in artificial intelligence chip production.

With demand for AI technology booming globally, Nvidia’s growth seems to reflect a market moving steadily towards digital transformation in almost every sector. Los Angeles Times reports how Nvidia outpaced tech titans like Microsoft and Apple, signaling a new era for technology investors.

If you’re one of the investors paying close attention to Nvidia, here are four reasons to invest, according to experts.

Surging Investor Confidence in AI Infrastructure

Nvidia’s $4 trillion market cap is more than just a number, it reflects explosive investor faith in the company’s dominance of AI infrastructure, according to Reuters.

“Nvidia’s senior leadership highlights that the next generation of AI will need far more computing power,” Rich Jacoby, MBA, founder and CEO of GoldenCrest Metals, explained.

Investors have responded by going all in, banking on Nvidia’s strong partnerships with leading cloud service providers and governments, Jacoby observes.

CNBC reports that every major breakthrough in artificial intelligence now seems poised to rely on Nvidia technology, helping build the company’s wide-reaching competitive advantage. As massive new AI projects come to life, investor belief in Nvidia’s foundational role continues to surge.

Anticipation for Blackwell Ultra-Based Products

Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra products are set to launch in the second half of 2025, marking a new chapter for chip performance. According to TechRadar, Blackwell Ultra, unveiled at the GTC 2025 event, will deliver about 1.5 times the computing power of the last generation.

“Investors are taking notice now and acting in advance since Blackwell Ultra is expected to transform the sector,” Jacoby said.

Partnerships and buy-in from major European nations such as France, Italy and Germany underscore international faith in Nvidia’s future. These strong pre-release signals have prompted both institutions and individuals to move early on Nvidia as anticipation grows for Blackwell-powered infrastructure.

Resilience Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Nvidia continues to show resilience, despite challenges tied to Chinese export restrictions. According to the company’s financial results for first quarter fiscal 2026, they had a $4.5 billion charge related to excess inventory in China yet still managed to post $44.1 billion in first-quarter revenue, a jump of 69% year-over-year.

Jacoby points out that there are few companies able to absorb such shocks while still delivering record-breaking financial performances. The resilience comes mainly from Nvidia’s broad reach in the global data center market and the dominance of its chips, Blackwell currently accounts for about 70% of data center sales, said Jacoby.

This unique market position ensures that as global AI development activities ramp up, Nvidia remains the go-to supplier for essential computing equipment.

Explosive Growth in Data Center Revenue

Nvidia’s data center segment generated $39.1 billion in the recent quarter, up 73% year-over-year, based on Yahoo Finance reports.

“Total demand for AI infrastructure could surpass $200 billion by 2028,” Jacoby pointed out.

This means investors have a rare timing advantage today, as Nvidia is still building out its full market potential.

While China’s $50 billion market is now restricted, overall demand has so far kept Nvidia growing globally. According to the company’s latest financial results, Nvidia’s leadership in AI hardware makes it uniquely positioned to benefit from this robust and escalating demand. This should keep the company’s growth potential strong even with international headwinds.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Reasons To Invest in Nvidia Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.