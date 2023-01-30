4 Reasons I Only Shop at Target Online

Everyone has their favorite big-box retailer where you can go to buy nearly anything. For some people, it's Walmart. For others, it's Costco. For me, I'd rank Target at the top. I love the store's selection and the fact that most of its locations don't play music over the loudspeakers (the wrong tunes can ruin my shopping experience). The low prices don't hurt, either. Despite all this, I do my Target shopping on the store's website these days. Here's why.

1. My local store is very crowded

I've lived all over the country, and have usually been fortunate enough to have a Target location nearby (actually, in one case, the store closed not long after I moved away -- I must've been the one keeping them in business). Most of the stores have been fine, and shopping in them was a reasonable experience without too many headaches. Unfortunately, the store in my current city is part of a shopping mall, and it is always way too crowded for my liking. Ever since the start of COVID-19, I've been nervous enough in crowded spaces, and visiting this Target location simply isn't enjoyable to me.

2. In-store selection is usually lacking

Going right along with the last three years of the pandemic and related supply chain issues, it seems as if Target rarely, if ever, has what I'm actually searching for. I tend to buy over-the-counter medications and supplements there, along with other personal care items, and the last few times I set foot in a Target store, the shelves were empty of what I wanted to buy. It's no fun to drive out there, navigate a vast mall parking lot, run through the store, dodging other shoppers -- only to leave empty handed.

3. I am susceptible to impulse buys

The couch in my home office holds proof of another reason I avoid in-person Target runs. It's a photo-realistic throw pillow in the shape of a frosted donut, and I snagged it during my first Target visit after several months of living in an area without a store nearby. Target has amazing little goodies for sale, and it's the housewares clearance section that always gets me. Since I'd rather not run up a big credit card tab on my Target shopping trips, it's best if I avoid that temptation altogether.

4. Free shipping from the website is easily attainable for me

If you want to get free two-day shipping on your orders from Target.com, you need only meet a minimum spend of $35. This is an easy number for me to hit, as I tend to buy my supplements in bulk, and if my total is under $35, I can tack on a bottle of body wash or even some goodies for my very spoiled cats (Target has extremely cute seasonal cat toys and accessories). Target sends me email updates about my orders, and they always come fast, right to my door. I love online shopping, and Target offers a great customer experience.

As much as I love Target, I much prefer being able to keep more money in my bank account by avoiding the temptation to overspend. And with my local store not providing the most enjoyable shopping experience for me, shopping online is a far better fit for my life.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.