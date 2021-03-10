4 Reasons I Make Every Purchase With a Credit Card (Beyond Rewards)

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

As a consumer, there's pretty much only one way I pay for my purchases: With a credit card. In fact, I can't remember the last time I paid cash for something.

Obviously, I do this to earn credit card rewards. I have a great cash back card that pays me generously for my purchases.

But there are four other reasons I always use my credit card. And some of them may be even more important. Here's what they are.

1. It's easier to track my spending

I like to keep track of what I'm doing with my money. My credit card makes that really easy. The app I've linked to my card automatically categorizes my purchases, though I can also do it manually. With just a few clicks, I can quickly and easily see what I've spent money on recently and whether I'm on budget.

If I used cash, I'd have to keep my receipts, manually input information into a spreadsheet, and assign a category to everything. This would take a lot more time than I'm willing to invest in tracking spending. Especially as I have a busy toddler and a fulfilling but time-consuming career.

2. I can dispute the charges if there's a problem

There have been several times I've had a problem with products not being delivered or not performing as promised -- and the merchants have failed to resolve the issue. Luckily, my credit card company helped me each time. I disputed the charges, didn't have to make the payments during the investigation, and ultimately got my money back.

I know the credit card issuer will look out for my interests and will help ensure I don't lose money on a transaction that goes wrong. And it's one of the single biggest reasons I pay with a card whenever I can.

3. I have purchase protection

My credit card also protects me in another way: It offers purchase protection, which reimburses me in case of damage, theft, or loss for the first 90 days.

Thankfully, I haven't had to use this feature yet. But I like the peace of mind it gives me. If there's a problem with something I bought shortly after the purchase, I'm protected.

4. It's more convenient

Finally, I've found that using a credit card is just a really simple, easy way to pay.

I've found it much easier to use than cash as I don't have to make ATM trips or worry about having enough money on hand. And if I lose my wallet, I won't be out a large sum since I never carry much money around.

The convenience my card provides me, along with the extensive protections it offers, make using it a no-brainer. The rewards I earn are just icing on the cake.

