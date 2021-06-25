4 Reasons I Care a Lot About My Credit Score (Even Though I Won't Be Borrowing Anytime Soon)

Image source: Getty Images

I don't plan to borrow money anytime soon. I recently refinanced my mortgage, and I don't like to borrow for anything other than buying a home, so I don't anticipate taking out other loans for years.

Despite that, I care a lot about maintaining a stellar credit score. There are four big reasons why.

1. I want to be able to take advantage of opportunities

Although I don't plan to borrow soon, there's always a possibility that could change. That could happen, for example, if mortgage rates drop dramatically and I decide to refinance again. While that's unlikely, no one expected them to drop as much as they did last year, so there's always a chance. It could also happen if there's a great credit card bonus offer available that I decide to pursue.

I don't want any doors to be closed to me because I have a low credit score.

2. My credit score affects my insurance costs

Insurance premiums aren't my idea of a fun way to spend my money, although I realize it's important to be covered. Since I know insurers take credit into account when setting premiums, I want my credit score to be great and my credit history to be stellar so I won't pay more for the protection I need.

3. I don't want to make larger deposits for utilities

I'll sign up for electricity and internet soon, when the construction of my new house is finished. And I've changed internet and cell phone companies several times in the last few years to get the best prices. Each time, the companies I hoped to do business with checked my credit. My ability to get an account -- and the deposit I had to make -- was determined by my report and score.

I don't want to be denied a cell phone contract or have to put more money down up front, and maintaining a good credit score helps ensure that doesn't happen.

4. I don't want to lose employment opportunities

Many employers check people's credit before hiring. While I don't plan to apply for new jobs soon, I also know it can take time to improve your credit. If I need to look for new work, I don't want black marks on my credit report or a negative credit history to affect my ability to get hired.

While credit matters for loans, it also affects many other aspects of your personal finances. So it's worth maintaining a good credit record by managing debt well and paying your bills on time.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.