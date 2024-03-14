4 Reasons Exchange and Vegas Are a Match Made in Heaven

At the end of Exchange 2024, VettaFi shared an exciting announcement: Exchange 2025 will take place in Las Vegas. Next year’s iteration of the legendary conference will happen March 23-26. It will be held at Virgin Hotel’s Curio Collection by Hilton.

Here are four key reasons the change of venue is exciting ...

Greater Accessibility and Opportunity

Exchange draws advisors from all over the country and even internationally. Salt Lake City, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and San Francisco are all huge financial hubs that deserve a more accessible location. Additionally, Las Vegas is renowned for its accessible airports and ease of travel. Putting the conference in a city that is easy to access will help bring more of the financial services community together.

A More Affordable Exchange Experience

Miami has been a terrific host for Exchange, but the opportunity cost is steep for many. Exchange is the premier conference where advisors of all practice sizes can gather as a community and learn and grow. Accordingly, it's important to have a venue that makes the decision to attend as easy as possible. We’re pleased to share that our standard room rate has decreased 50%, to $254 a night. That represents ~$800 in cost savings for our advisor community!

You Can’t Beat the Location

Exchange 2025 will be happening right off the strip. It will be close enough for attendees to enjoy all that the Las Vegas restaurant world has to offer. Additionally, it will also maintain enough distance to focus on business. The conference will be cohesive and contained, but will have access to off-campus opportunities and events.

The Financial Services Community Will Be at Exchange

Exchange has always been a well-attended event. The new location will hold the same high bar of content and networking opportunities it has always offered, but at a more convenient location. This, in turn, will only enhance the networking possibilities. With the event being more accessible and affordable, you can expect the financial services community to be out in force. We look forward to seeing you there next year!

