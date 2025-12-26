4 Reasons Colgate-Palmolive Is a No-Brainer Hold Through 2027

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a buy-and-hold quality stock offering significant incentives to consumer staples investors. The stock is trading at historically low valuations, pays a higher-than-average yield, can sustain its capital return, will grow its business in 2026, and buys back shares, to name a few.

The critical takeaway is that the convergence of bullish factors is reflected in price action, suggesting that now is a historically opportune time to get into the CL market. Investors with the fortitude to hold this Dividend Aristocrat and build on their positions can look forward to capital gains in addition to the dividend, with forecasts suggesting as much as 100% stock price upside over the next five to ten years.

1. Colgate Is Set to Complete a Technical Reversal in Early 2026

Assuming Colgate’s underlying business remains healthy, the chart setup is improving and points to a potential reversal. After a prolonged correction through 2024 and 2025, the stock appears oversold and may be stabilizing. Recent price action is consistent with a double-bottom-style base, and momentum indicators are turning more constructive.

Stochastic has moved up from oversold levels and is flashing repeated buy signals, while MACD is close to—or has begun—a bullish crossover. Taken together, the indicators suggest the stock may be forming a bottom and could be setting up for a rebound, though confirmation would come from a sustained move higher and a break above near-term resistance.

2. Colgate’s Value Incentivizes Institutional Accumulation

Colgate’s institutional followers have accumulated the stock all year, highlighting its value and yield proposition. Trading at two-year lows, the stock is fairly valued relative to the S&P 500 but presents a value relative to its historical norms. The historical P/E range typically dips around 21x the current year's earnings and rises above 40x, indicating a possible 100% increase in stock price over time, assuming all other factors stay constant.

The valuation outlook is further complicated by forward-looking estimates, whose consensus assumes an approximately 10x valuation relative to 2035 estimates. That, too, suggests a 100% stock price increase over time, but as a minimum target, with a high-end range at 300%, assuming the value premium comes into play. Institutions own about 80% of the stock and have bought it on a net basis every quarter in 2025.

3. Colgate’s Capital Return, Another Catalyst for Accumulation

Colgate’s capital return provides additional incentive to accumulate its stock. Not only is the dividend yielding a historically high 2.65%, but it is also reliable and expected to increase annually.

The company is a Dividend King with over six decades of annual increases to its credit, pays less than 60% of its current-year earnings forecast, and is expected to grow earnings over time.

Cash flow is sufficient to enable buybacks, with YTD activity reducing the count by approximately 0.75% as of the end of Q3 2025.

In early 2025, the board authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program, which gives the company added flexibility to keep buying back stock in future quarters, depending on market conditions and cash flow.

4. Colgate’s Accelerating Growth a Catalyst for Upgrades

Colgate’s Q3 results were solid enough, but they failed to inspire analysts to raise their price targets. However, the flurry of reductions it did inspire affirmed the consensus forecast of Moderate Buy and a 10% upside from 2025’s low and subsequent revisions have been more favorable.

While Colgate’s outlook for Q4 was diminished, it is still expected to accelerate growth, and analysts have more confidence in it delivering than others in the group. Among the critical takeaways from the analysts' trends is that the bar for Q4 results is set very low, setting the stage for outperformance and a catalyst for sentiment and share prices when results are released in late January 2026.

