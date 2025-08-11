4 Reasons to Buy Energy Transfer Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Key Points Energy Transfer’s “toll road” pipelines generate stable cash flows.

It returns most of that cash flow to its investors through big distributions.

It still looks cheap relative to its growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), one of the leading midstream pipeline operators in America, might not seem like an exciting stock. But over the past five years, it has rallied 165% and delivered a total return of 291% after including its reinvested distributions. The S&P 500 only advanced 89% and generated a total return of 104% during the same period.

Some investors might be wary of investing in Energy Transfer after those market-beating gains. But I believe it's still a great long-term buy for four simple reasons.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. A resilient and growing business

Energy Transfer provides pipeline, storage, and terminal services for natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. It operates over 135,000 miles of pipeline across 44 states, and it expanded aggressively over the past five years by acquiring Enable Midstream Partners, Lotus Midstream, Crestwood Energy Partners, and WTG Midstream. It generates most of its revenue by charging upstream extraction companies and downstream refining companies "tolls" to use its infrastructure.

Energy Transfer's business model is resistant to volatile gas and oil prices, since it will generate revenue as long as those natural resources are flowing through its pipelines. That makes it a good choice for investors who want some exposure to the energy sector without its cyclical volatility.

Over the next few years, it plans to expand its pipeline operations in the Permian Basin, integrate its recent acquisitions, and grow its smaller business of liquefied natural gas exports. That expansion should fuel its long-term earnings and cash-flow growth.

2. Its high yield is a good hedge against lower rates

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rates three times in 2024, and it's expected to execute at least one or two more rate cuts this year. Those rate cuts will make CDs and T-bills, which soared in popularity as interest rates rose, less appealing than high-yield stocks. Energy Transfer's forward yield of 7.4% is already much higher than the 10-Year Treasury's 4.3% yield, so it should attract more income investors as interest rates decline.

Lower rates can also weaken the U.S. dollar and make it cheaper to buy oil and gas (which are priced in dollars). That cyclical trend could boost the market's demand for those commodities, drive up their market prices, and generate tailwinds for its upstream and downstream customers.

3. Its cash flow easily covers its distributions

As a master limited partnership (MLP), Energy Transfer pays distributions that include a return of capital (a portion of investors' invested cash) instead of regular dividends, which don't include a return of capital. Its distributions are supported by its distributable cash flow (DCF).

In 2020, Energy Transfer's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and DCF declined as the pandemic forced many of its customers to suspend their operations. But both metrics rose again over the following years as the pandemic passed. Its DCF also consistently covers its annual distributions.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $11.21B $10.53B $13.05B $13.09B $13.70B $15.48B Annualized DCF* $6.25B $5.74B $8.22B $7.45B $7.58B $8.36B Total distributions $3.23B $2.47B $1.78B $3.09B $3.99B $4.39B

4. It looks cheap relative to its growth potential

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA to grow at a steady CAGR of 5%. With an enterprise value of $121.8 billion, it still looks like a bargain at less than 8 times this year's adjusted EBITDA. That might be why its insiders bought more than six times as many shares as they sold over the past 12 months.

Energy Transfer might not generate much buzz among growth-oriented investors, but it could generate more reliable gains than many other stocks over the next few years. If you're looking for a safe place to park your cash and earn inflation-beating income, Energy Transfer checks all of the right boxes.

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Leo Sun has positions in Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.