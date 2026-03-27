4 Reasons Bitcoin Is (Still) the Smartest Long-Term Investment in Crypto

Key Points

Bitcoin is a scarce store of value that's in wide demand by many different buyers.

Even governments are interested in holding it.

It's also a safer bet than most of its crypto peers.

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With a market cap of about $1.4 trillion, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is responsible for 58% of the crypto sector's market cap. Assets don't reach that size unless they're capable of growing for years on end, and most other cryptocurrencies simply can't compete.

In that vein, here are four reasons Bitcoin remains the smartest long-term bet in the entire crypto sector.

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1. It's the reserve asset of an entire sector

Every crypto ecosystem needs a stable unit of account that participants trust to hold value. Although stablecoins are an increasingly popular option, Bitcoin largely fills that role the way the dollar fills it in global trade, mostly because a critical mass of participants chose it.

For instance, Wrapped Bitcoin, a tokenized version of the coin that tracks its price movements perfectly and lets holders deploy it inside non-Bitcoin networks for use in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has a market cap of $8.3 billion. Many other wrapped variants exist too, all backed by billions of dollars worth of the coin.

When every major blockchain wants a tokenized version of an asset on its network, it's a good sign that there's plenty of demand for it.

2. Scarcity

On March 9, the Bitcoin network passed a psychologically important milestone when it mined the 20 millionth coin. Fewer than 1 million coins remain to be produced; the supply has a hard cap of 21 million Bitcoin.

This asset is now in the twilight years of its supply availability, and it's becoming more and more scarce over time. The next halving event in 2028 will cut its daily issuance from 450 coins to about 225.

On the demand side, Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, is the largest corporate holder, and it owns about 762,000 bitcoins. U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also collectively hold about 1.3 million coins, close to 6.5% of total supply.

When supply growth is mechanically shrinking and large holders are accumulating constantly, the arithmetic favors significant price appreciation over the long run. And that's what makes buying Bitcoin an enduringly smart move.

3. Governments are becoming long-term holders

Companies like Strategy and the asset issuers responsible for the Bitcoin ETFs aren't the only ones looking to get their hands on some of its remaining supply.

In March 2025, the U.S. mandated the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) via executive order, initially capitalizing it with coins seized through asset forfeitures. The executive order prohibits selling those coins indefinitely, and the government is continuing to accumulate more via its subsequent asset seizures.

But the U.S. isn't the only Bitcoin hoarder. El Salvador and Bhutan already hold Bitcoin as sovereign assets, and others have also introduced legislation proposing their own strategic reserves.

Every coin a government locks away is one no one else can buy, and that makes aspiring buyers bid higher prices for publicly available Bitcoin.

4. It's less risky than the alternatives

No cryptocurrency is a low-risk investment. But within the crypto sector, Bitcoin is one place where investors sometimes flee to as a relative haven when times get tough. It's viewed as a long-term asset that's more resilient against inclement conditions than its smaller and younger brethren.

Whereas altcoins, and even the other crypto majors, can sometimes drop 80% overnight, Bitcoin's declines of the same size have tended to be the result of slow and grinding downtrends that persist over months. Some of those altcoins never end up bouncing back, but Bitcoin always has, at least so far.

That's as good a guarantee of an asset's durability and ongoing vitality as exists in crypto, and that's another reason Bitcoin is one of the best choices there.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.