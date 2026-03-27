4 Reasons to Add Ventas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Ventas, Inc.’s VTR diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate assets is well-poised to capitalize on rising healthcare spending and an aging population. Also, accretive investments in the research portfolio and a solid balance sheet bode well.

Analysts seem positive about this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTR’s 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved marginally northward over the past week to $3.84.

Shares of this healthcare REIT have gained 4.1% over the past three months against the industry's decline of 0.3%. Given the strength of its fundamentals, there seems to be additional room for this stock’s growth.



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Factors That Make Ventas Stock a Solid Pick

Favorable Industry Dynamics: The senior citizen population is expected to rise in the years ahead. As a result, the national healthcare expenditure among senior citizens, who constitute a major customer base for healthcare services and incur higher healthcare expenditures than the average population, is likely to increase in the upcoming period. Ventas is still in the early innings of this multi-year growth opportunity in senior housing, as the 80+ aged population is surging, and construction starts have fallen to historic lows.

Focus on OM&R Portfolio: Amid growing outpatient trends, Ventas is committed to capitalizing on this upside within its outpatient medical and research (OM&R) portfolio, which includes outpatient medical buildings and research centers. The growth in the population of people aged 65 years and above is driving the increase in outpatient visits. Therefore, this portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on this rising demand.

With top-rated tenants and long-term leases, its high-quality portfolio assures steady growth in cash flows. In the OM&R portfolio, Ventas generated 3.7% same-store cash NOI growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ventas expects the OM&R portfolio's same-store cash NOI to grow in the range of 2.0-3.0% in 2026.

VTR’s Accretive Investments: Ventas is carrying out accretive investments to enhance its research portfolio, which is essential for the delivery of crucial healthcare services and research related to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics. The company owns research centers in life science clusters, with a presence in some of the top-tier research university campuses.

Balance Sheet Strength: Ventas maintains a healthy balance sheet position. The company has been making efforts to enhance its liquidity position and financial strength. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had approximately $5.3 billion of liquidity. In the fourth quarter of 2025, its net debt to further adjusted EBITDA improved to 5.2X from 6.0X at the prior-year quarter end. The company expects its leverage to continue to trend lower in 2026.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Ventas VTR and Stag Industrial STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ventas’ 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $3.84, which indicates year-over-year growth of 10.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG’s full-year FFO per share stands at $2.63, which implies an increase of 3.1% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.