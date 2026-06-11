4 Reasons to Add Jones Lang LaSalle Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Jones Lang LaSalle’s JLL diversified platform supports balanced growth across advisory businesses and resilient, recurring services, reducing earnings volatility. Strong leasing, capital markets and outsourcing demand, combined with AI-driven productivity and targeted acquisitions, position the company for continued growth while supporting its 2026 guidance.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JLL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 45 cents northward over the past month to $22.80. Given its solid fundamentals and positive estimate revisions, the stock is likely to keep performing well in the quarters ahead.

In the past three months, shares of this company have gained 1.6% compared with the industry's 8.9% growth.



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Factors That Make JLL Stock a Solid Pick

Platform breadth and guidance: JLL’s broad portfolio of real estate services enables it to serve as a single-source provider for many clients. The company continues to balance growth between advisory businesses and more resilient, recurring service offerings, helping reduce earnings volatility through market cycles. Management highlighted strong activity in Leasing Advisory and Capital Markets Services, supported by data, AI capabilities and operational discipline. For 2026, JLL reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.575-$1.675 billion and expects an adjusted EPS in the range of $21.80-$23.50, reflecting 20% growth at the midpoint. It also provided segment revenue targets, including high single-digit growth in Leasing Advisory and low double-digit growth in Capital Markets Services.

Outsourcing-led resilient revenues: JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment remains well-positioned to benefit from the growing trend of outsourcing real estate operations. Clients increasingly seek workplace flexibility, sustainability initiatives and advice on optimizing workplace portfolios, supporting demand for the company’s integrated services. During first-quarter 2026, resilient revenues rose 7% in local currency, driven by Workplace Management growth of 8% and Project Management growth of 10%. Management noted that Workplace Management renewal rates remain stable and the sales pipeline is healthy, although it is more heavily weighted toward the second half of the year. Project Management activity was described as healthy, particularly in the United States, with additional momentum from data center projects.

Targeted M&A and investment management growth: JLL continues investing in acquisitions and strategic initiatives to strengthen capabilities and capitalize on consolidation opportunities within the real estate industry. Past acquisitions have expanded expertise in areas such as data center services and technology-enabled brokerage, while enhancing adjacent growth opportunities. Management emphasized that acquisition activity is intended to complement organic growth, deepen client relationships and add synergistic scale rather than diversify broadly. In first-quarter 2026, the company highlighted the first close of a global decarbonization fund. Management believes that using JLL capital to seed flagship products can support investor confidence and restart fundraising momentum.

Data, AI and software enablement: JLL is leveraging proprietary data and AI tools to enhance productivity and provide deeper client insights across advisory workflows. Management linked these capabilities to market share gains in Leasing Advisory and Capital Markets Services, where execution speed and pricing intelligence are important competitive advantages. The company is also integrating software and technology offerings into Real Estate Management Services following its 2026 reporting realignment. During first-quarter 2026, software revenues increased at a high single-digit rate, although spending on discretionary technology solutions remained softer among some large existing clients. Management expects Software and Technology Solutions revenues to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit pace in 2026.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the real estate operations sector are CBRE Group CBRE and Newmark Group NMRK. Both CBRE and Newmark carry a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $7.65, which indicates year-over-year growth of 19.91%.

The consensus estimate for NMRK’s 2026 EPS is pinned at $1.91, which calls for an increase of 17.9% from the year-ago period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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