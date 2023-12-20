4 Reasons a Costco Membership Is a Good Holiday Gift

As the holidays creep closer and closer, it can be challenging to know what to get those last few people on your list. You may have searched high and low for the perfect present only to come up empty. If you have given up on trying to find something to wrap, you may want to consider a subscription or membership.

While you have many options for subscriptions and memberships, from clothing boxes to food of the month clubs, you may want to consider a Costco membership for your loved one. Costco shoppers swear by the savings and are not afraid to post about their weekly finds. A membership to the warehouse retailer may be just the thing for your hard-to-buy-for friends and family.

According to the company’s website, Costco has 129.5 million cardholders and has 871 locations. The numbers alone tell you that the store is extraordinarily popular, and it isn’t just because of its $5 rotisserie chicken or enviable samples. If you are unsure whether to give your friend the gift of discounts, consider these four reasons why a Costco membership is a good holiday gift.

A Year-Long Gift

One of the greatest things about gifting a Costco membership is that it truly is a year-long gift. It is not a one-and-done sort of present that may find its way into the giveaway pile a few weeks after it is opened.

Miguel Baptista, manager at Rtivities and an experienced marketing executive, explained, “It’s the kind of present that unfolds its magic all year round. Imagine your loved ones enjoying the perks of bulk buying, where they can stock up on everything from their pantry favorites to the latest gadgets, all while pocketing some serious savings.”

Typically, when you gift a membership, you cover the annual dues, so you will want to be sure that you take into account the needs of the person you are gifting it to and whether they live within a reasonable distance of a warehouse. Luckily, with over 600 stores nationwide, most people will be within driving distance.

More Than Just Saving Money

Baptista noted that it isn’t just about the savings. Costco offers a number of benefits to its customers in addition to huge discounts. Many shoppers go to the retailer for gas, furniture, travel services and more.

He said, “But it’s not just about saving money. At Costco, the quality of goods is top-notch. We’re talking fresh-from-the-farm produce and big-name brands that make every meal feel like a dining-out experience. And here’s the kicker: it’s not just a grocery store. It’s a wonderland where they can find everything from the comfiest sofas to getaways that won’t break the bank.”

Eran Mizrahi, CEO of Ingredient Brothers, concurred, “On the whole, I would say that Costco is well-known for providing products of a high quality, including a large number of well-known brands. When you give someone a membership, you are not only giving them access to savings, but you are also giving them access to things that are typically associated with providing quality and value.”

He continued, “Costco memberships come with extra benefits in addition to the ability to shop at the warehouse club. These benefits include access to Costco Travel, discounts on services such as auto and home insurance, and even access to Costco’s [gas] stations, which frequently provide pricing that [is] competitive with [that] of other gas stations.”

“A membership to Costco is not merely a physical product but rather an experience in and of itself,” Mizrahi concluded. “The receiver will have the opportunity to explore the store, learn about new products and take advantage of the benefits that come with becoming a member for the entire year.”

Multiple Membership Levels

If you are considering buying your bestie a card to the store, you should know that there are multiple membership levels to choose from. “When choosing this wallet-friendly wonder, consider the membership level that suits them best,” said Baptista. “The Gold Star shines bright with benefits, but the Executive Membership is the real MVP with its supercharged savings. Just make sure there’s a Costco nearby so they can use it to the fullest. And if they have a big family, this gift is like hitting the jackpot for year-long value.”

A Gold Star membership is currently $60 a year plus applicable sales tax and comes with two membership cards. It allows you to shop online and in warehouses.

An Executive membership, on the other hand, is $120 a year plus applicable sales tax, but it comes with additional benefits. For instance, you earn a 2% annual reward up to $1,000 on qualified Costco and Costco Travel purchases. You will also receive discounts on Costco services such as auto and home insurance, photo printing and more.

Bulk Buying Benefits

Probably the most recognized benefit of gifting a Costco membership is the savings from buying in bulk. Baptista explained, “Bulk buying can slash food waste by a whopping 20%, making both the planet and your wallet happier. With fewer trips to the store, there’s a 30% dip in those sneaky impulse buys. And if they ever change their mind about a purchase? No sweat.”

He explained, “Costco’s return policy is as generous as they come, with customer satisfaction rates soaring at 90%. Plus, the average savings for a family can climb up to $400 a year compared to regular retail shopping, and let’s not forget the exclusive deals that can shave off up to 50% on vacations and more.”

Final Thoughts

Most people who shop at Costco are huge fans who rave about their experience. They are undaunted by long gas lines and boxed bulk goods because of the jaw-dropping discounts they receive. So, if you still have a few people on your list that you do not know what to get, why not give them a year-long gift of shopping and saving?

