4 Real Estate Stocks To Watch In September 2022

Real estate stocks are one type of investment that can be made in the real estate industry. They are a way for an investor to own a piece of a company that owns or invests in properties, without having to go through the process of purchasing the property themselves. Real estate stocks can be bought and sold on the stock market, just like any other type of stock, and they offer the potential for both short-term and long-term gains.

Some real estate stocks may be more volatile than others, but overall they can provide a good return on investment. Because of this, real estate stocks are often considered to be a good option for those who are looking to invest in the real estate industry without taking on the risks associated with owning property directly. All in all, if you’re interested in investing in real estate stocks in the stock market today, here are four for your September 2022 watchlist.

Simon Property Group (SPG Stock)

First, Simon Property Group (SPG) is real estate investment trust. For the unitiated, The company owns, develops and manages commercial real estate properties such as malls, outlets and community and lifestyle centers. Currently, SPG has an annual dividend yield of 6.75%. Furthermore, earlier this month the comapny announced its Q2 2022 financial results.

Diving in, Simon Property Group posted an earnings per share of $2.96 on revenue of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2022. This is compared with analysts consensus estimates of earnings per share of $2.91 and revenue of $1.2 billion. What’s more, SPG said it estimates 2022 funds from operations of $11.70 to $11.77 per share. Meanwhile, the current FFO estimate is $11.72 per share for full-year 2022.

"We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and once again raised our quarterly dividend and full-year 2022 guidance," stated David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. As of Monday's closing bell SPG currently trades at $103.65 per share.

EPR Properties (EPR Stock)

Next, EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties throughout the United States and Canada. What’s more, EPR Properties invests in two property segments: experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, and ski resorts, among others. As of today, the company has an annual dividend yield of 6.89%. Just this month, EPR Properties reported its Q2 2022 financial results.

Diving in, EPR raised its outlook, but reported in line with Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimates. What’s more, EPR posted earnings of $1.23 per share, on revenue of $160.4 million. This is compared with analysts’ consensus estimates of earnings per share of $1.12, on revenue of $144.3.

EPR Chairman & CEO Greg Silvers commented in his letter to shareholders, "The Company's premier portfolio of diversified experiential properties has continued to perform well. During the second quarter, we delivered meaningful growth in earnings and consistent deferral collections, supporting our increased earnings outlook for the year." With that, shares of EPR stock are currently trading at $44.95 as of Monday's closing bell.

Realty Income (O Stock)

Realty Income Corporation (O), is a publicly traded REIT based out of San Diego, California. In brief, Realty Income invests in commercial properties throughout the United States. Additionally, the company controls and operates a diversified portfolio of commercial properties. The company’s strategy is to generate reliable monthly cash dividends from a portfolio of net-leased retail, industrial, and office properties.

What’s more, the company is widely known among investors as The Monthly Dividend Company®. Actually, the company recently announced it has declared its 626th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. As of today, the company has an annual dividend yield of 4.14%. Just this month, the company announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

In the report, the company notched in earnings per share of $0.97, with revenue of $810.4 million. This is versus Wall Street consensus estimates of $0.95 per share, with revenue of $806.5 million. Also, the company was able to increase revenue 74.6% during the same period, in 2021. What's more, Realty Income reaffirmed its outlook for 2022 funds from operations of $3.84 to $3.97 per share. As of Monday's closing bell, shares of O stock are trading at $69.99. All in all, would you consider O stock a good buy right now?

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock)

Finally, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) focuses only on the procuring and leasing of industrial properties. In detail, the company mostly markets too state-licensed cannabis growers as production facilities. marketed toward state-licensed marijuana growers as production facilities.

Aside from scale, marijuana producers looking to enter the rapidly growing U.S. market will need space to cultivate. Additionally, IIPR has a current dividend yield of 7.68%. Moving along, just this month, the company posted its 2nd quarter 2022 fiscal results.

In them, the company reported earnings per share of $2.14, on revenue of $70.5 million. The consensus earnings estimate was $1.86 per share, with revenue of $69.7 million. Moreover, IIPR was able to notch in an increase in revenue of 44.3% during the same period, the year prior. As of Monday, shares of IIPR stock are trading at $95.21 per share. With that, will you be watching IIPR stock in September 2022?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

