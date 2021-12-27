4 Railroad Stocks to Watch Out For Despite Industry's Near-Term Woes

The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is grappling with supply chain disruptions amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. This in turn is hurting railroad volumes in some segments. Rising fuel prices further add to the railroad companies’ woes as high fuel expenses have the potential to dent the bottom line. These factors point to a bleak near-term outlook for the railroad industry.



However, with strong freight market conditions being a key growth driver, companies like Union Pacific Corporation UNP, Canadian National Railway CNI, CSX Corporation CSX and Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC are poised to gain.

