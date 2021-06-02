4 Questions You Must Ask Your Home Inspector

Image source: Getty Images

Buying a home doesn't just mean making an offer, signing a contract, getting a mortgage, and waiting for that home loan to close. As part of the process, you'll need to go through a home inspection so a professional can come in, assess the home you're slated to buy, and identify any key issues you need to know about.

In fact, it's common practice to work a home inspection clause into a real estate contract. That clause allows you, the buyer, to back out of the deal if a home inspection reveals major problems that your seller is unable or unwilling to fix.

It's also common for buyers to attend their inspections. So there's no reason not to accompany your inspector while he or she does a walkthrough of the property -- and ask questions along the way. In fact, here are a few important questions you should make certain to ask.

1. What are your biggest concerns about this home?

Your home inspector may not find things that are wrong with your home per se -- but that doesn't mean they won't have concerns. For example, if your home's heating system is technically working but is also very outdated, that's something you'd want to know about.

2. Is this issue a major one or a minor one?

The home inspector is apt to point out issues -- that's what they are being paid for. What you need to do as a buyer, however, is get clarity on whether each issue that's uncovered is minor in nature or a potential deal-breaker. Be sure to ask that question each time your inspector highlights a flaw.

3. Do you foresee extra maintenance with this home?

As a home buyer, you don't want to sign up to buy a place that's in desperate need of immediate repairs, as those are apt to eat into your budget. But along these lines, you may want to steer clear of a home that's likely to require more maintenance than you bargained for. That's why it makes sense to ask your home inspector if there's reason to believe you're about to purchase a high-maintenance home. That could be the case if the appliances aren't very efficient, the home isn't well-insulated, or the layout is such that heating and cooling will likely cost more.

4. Would you buy this home in its current condition?

It's not an inspector's job to tell you how to spend your money -- that person's job is to explain what's wrong with the home you're looking to buy, or what has the potential to go wrong. But it may help you to ask your inspector if they would feel comfortable buying the home in its current state. If the answer is no, you may want to think twice before moving forward.

Buying a home is a big undertaking, and it's important to know what you're getting into. So don't be shy during your home inspection. The whole purpose of going through that process is to be able to complete your purchase with confidence, and the more detailed questions you ask, the more secure you're likely to feel.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.