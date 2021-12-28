4 Promising China Stocks to Buy for 2022

While 2020 was a stellar year for the China economy, this year hasn’t been as encouraging. After all, China had to deal with the sudden outbreak of the Omicron variant and an unwarranted crackdown on private organizations.

Unfortunately, these problems are broad-based and long-lasting. Thus, the downside risk on China’s 2022 economic outlook has increased significantly. In fact, the World Bank recently trimmed China’s GDP growth in 2022 from 5.4% to 5.1%, the second slowest pace of economic expansion for China since 1990, citing a CNN article.

A renewed outbreak of the Omicron variant raised concerns about a potential shutdown in the near future, thereby disrupting economic growth. The China government’s sweeping regulatory crackdown on various private tech, education, and entertainment companies has impacted its economy. Property firms, in particular, had to bear the burden of regulations and now most of the players in the real estate market are on the brink of a collapse.

No doubt, China stocks didn’t fare well this year. The MSCI China index has tanked nearly 20% so far this year, whereas stocks across the globe gained traction. To top it, many China stocks face the threat of getting delisted from international bourses. Lest we forget, China’s Didi Global recently said that it will delist from U.S. exchanges and get listed in Hong Kong, aggravating the delisting worries.

But, despite all odds, things may look good for the China economy in the near future as Beijing agreed to reconsider its economic policy. While the China government pledged to bring stability in economic growth, the People’s Bank of China recently trimmed interest rates to boost consumer spending and investment. The central bank also reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks to increase business and individual loans.

While these initiatives are expected to boost economic growth in 2022, China will put an effort to rebalance its economy across several areas for certain. Similarly, the stock market is expected to bounce back from a major correction. This calls for placing bets on some noteworthy China stocks for next year. Here’re the players –

JD.com, Inc. JD is primarily an e-commerce company in the People’s Republic of China. JD.com provides a wide range of products through its website, including mobile handsets, home appliances, accessories, clothes, personal care items, and e-books, to name a few.

Despite stringent government regulations impacting the broader Internet companies in China, JD.com recently posted commendable third-quarter earnings results. In reality, the earnings results were boosted by an expansion in its supermarket and other retail groups.

JD.com, at present, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 6.3% over the past 60 days. JD.com’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 31.3%. In fact, for the next five-year period, its projected earnings growth rate is 26.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PetroChina Company Limited PTR provides a wide range of petroleum-related products and services in China. In fact, it is the largest integrated oil company in Mainland China. Being an integrated oil firm, PetroChina is well-poised to capitalize on the growing demand for natural gas. At the same time, PetroChina’s upstream segment is likely to benefit in the near term from a steady rise in oil prices.

PetroChina currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 5.9% over the past 60 days. PetroChina’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 4.1%. For the next five years, its projected earnings growth rate is 50.8%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO provides various logistic services, including express delivery in the People’s Republic of China. ZTO Express is headquartered in Shanghai and mostly delivers parcels weighing below 50 kilograms. With the rapid growth in e-commerce business, ZTO Express’ parcel volume has increased in recent times. Additionally, ZTO Express’ freight forwarding services are contributing toward its revenue growth.

ZTO Express, at present, has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 10.1% over the past 60 days. ZTO Express’ expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 33.3%. In reality, for the next five-year period, its projected earnings growth rate is 18.2%.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL is principally an e-commerce company operating in China. Dingdong (Cayman) provides meat, seafood, and other necessary daily items. Dingdong (Cayman) primarily operates its online retail business through Dingdong Fresh. Thanks to the companies’ advanced supply-chain capabilities, Dingdong is one of the fastest-growing companies in the retail space in China.

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has moved up 41.6% over the past 60 days. Dingdong (Cayman)’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 50.7%. For the next five-year period, its projected earnings growth rate is 46%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.