4 Prominent Stocks From the Prospering Trucking Industry

With freight market conditions expected to remain strong in 2022, the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry should continue to thrive on the back of higher volumes. While driver shortage poses a major challenge to the industry, elevated trucking rates amid persistent supply constraints are a boon. These factors point to a rosy near-term outlook for the trucking industry.



Companies like Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX and ArcBest Corporation ARCB are poised to make the most of the buoyancy in the industry.



