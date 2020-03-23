4 Profitable Stocks to Boost Returns Using Net Income Ratio

Investors always look for companies with a high level of profitability regardless of the present market condition. In this context, profitability analysis is used to pick a company making profits over a loss-making one. Profitability analysis is the best tool to measure the ability of the company to offer sturdy returns to investors even after meeting all its operating and non-operating costs.

Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of over 6,780 stocks to only eight.

Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified the screen:

DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT is an owner and operator of crude oil tankers. Its 12-month net profit margin is 13.8%.

SLM Corporation SLM is an owner and operator of a saving, planning and paying for college company. Its 12-month net profit margin is 24.3%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK is a provider of marine transportation services to oil industries. Its 12-month net profit margin is 4.5%.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH is a designer and developer of home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its 12-month net profit margin is 25.8%.

