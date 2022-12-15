4 Products You Should Be Buying at the Dollar Tree Right Now

This is an expensive time of year for many people, so it's always a good idea to look for ways to save. One of the best ways to give your credit cards less of a workout is to shop at stores where the prices are very low -- like Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree has tons of great products you can get for less that will help you through the holidays and the coming winter months. In fact, here are four of them you should be purchasing now.

1. Hats and gloves

'Tis the season for cold weather in many parts of the country -- which means it's time to break out the winter gear. Unfortunately, hats and gloves have a tendency to get lost (at least in my household, and especially for anyone with kids).

The good news is that you can buy warm hats and gloves for adults and kids at Dollar Tree for far less than you'd spend elsewhere. In fact, you can even get texting-friendly gloves so you don't have to take them off to use your phone.

Purchase a few pairs at the low prices Dollar Tree offers so you can put them in all of your coat pockets and you don't have to worry about freezing hands if you lose a glove.

2. Stocking stuffers

Filling up stockings for your loved ones can be surprisingly expensive if you follow that tradition. But you can bring the cost down dramatically if you opt for Dollar Tree items. And there are tons of great stocking stuffers you can get there for people of all ages.

From small Lego sets and other toys to mini first-aid kits to keep in your car to phone chargers and reading lights, there are lots of little useful items to pick up at Dollar Tree that should delight everyone on your list.

3. Disposable cookware

If you're making a holiday feast, the last thing you want is to be faced with a huge pile of dishes when you're done. Likewise, if you'll be heading to potlucks or bringing something to a work or family holiday party, you don't want to have to worry about leaving your dish and paying to replace it.

The good news is, the Dollar Tree has a wide selection of disposable aluminum baking pans as well as storage containers for other food items. Pick them up so you can make cooking and sharing holiday food a lot easier.

4. New Year's party supplies

Ringing in the New Year doesn't have to cost a fortune. Dollar Tree has everything you need, from disposable champagne glasses to sparkling cider and grape juice to party decor. You don't need to spend a fortune on items you'll use just once for a party, and you can still make your evening special with all the dollar store has to offer.

By picking up these four items at Dollar Tree, you can be prepared for the holidays ahead, keep warm in winter, and keep more money in your wallet. That's a win, win, win.

