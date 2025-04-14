4 Places Giving Breaks on Property Taxes

Homeowners in specific states and counties could see property tax breaks this year. These reductions, refunds, exemptions or deferrals are part of new legislation and local initiatives aimed at easing the financial burden on residents, particularly for seniors and veterans, and in areas suffering from catastrophic events.

These changes could mean big savings for eligible homeowners. Here are four places giving property tax breaks in 2025.

Idaho

Eligible Idaho homeowners may qualify for certain tax benefits, like a homeowner’s exemption, reduction, deferral or veteran benefit, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Exemption: Homeowners could qualify for an exemption for their home and up to one acre of land. This tax break will exempt 50% of the value of the home with a maximum of $125,000 from property tax.

If you meet certain requirements, homeowners could reduce their property taxes by $250 to $1,500 on the home and up to one acre of land. Deferral: You may be able to postpone paying property taxes if you meet certain criteria. However, you must pay the taxes and interest later.

You may be able to postpone paying property taxes if you meet certain criteria. However, you must pay the taxes and interest later. Veteran benefit: Idahoan veterans with a 100% service-connected disability may qualify for a property tax reduction of up to $1,500.

Oregon

Oregon has over 100 property tax exemption programs — either full or partial. That is dependent on program requirements and how the property is used in a qualifying manner, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue.

Some of the more common exemption programs include the disabled veteran or surviving spouse property tax exemption and the active-duty military exemption. There’s also a property tax deferral program, which allows disabled or senior homeowners to borrow from the state to pay property taxes to the county.

New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill last month that expanded property tax exemptions for veterans, according to the Office of the Governor.

The legislation raised the standard property tax exemption from $4,000 to $10,000 starting this year and will adjust for inflation in following years.

Some Missouri Counties

Senior citizen homeowners in certain counties in Missouri can freeze property taxes at their 2024 rate, which means the rate won’t increase later on. According to The Kansas City Star, some Missouri counties in which seniors can do this include Jackson County and Clay County, though applications in both counties are now closed.

Applications in Jasper County, Missouri, however, close on May 31, KOAM News Now reported.

In Jasper County, homeowners who are 62 and older can apply. Residents can find the application for the program online on the Jasper County Collector of Revenue website. However, homeowners should note that the application has to be submitted in person at the courthouse in Carthage.

Homeowners in Missouri should look into their specific counties’ regulations and requirements to determine their county’s participation and their eligibility.

